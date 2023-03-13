Bill Nighy arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Bill Nighy arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Did you see the blue ribbons worn by many at the Oscars? Here’s what they mean

#WithRefugees ribbons Sunday sent a message supporting the right to seek safety

Small and subtle, the blue ribbons worn by many celebrities at the Oscars nonetheless had an important message: support refugees.

According to a statement from the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees cited by news outlets, donning the #WithRefugees ribbons Sunday “sends a powerful visual message that everyone has the right to seek safety, whoever, wherever, whenever.”

Like other U.N. agencies, UNHCR has a long history of celebrity engagement — most famously, Angelina Jolie was the refugee agency’s lone special envoy until parting ways last year.

Best actress nominee Cate Blanchett is a goodwill ambassador for UNHCR. But on Friday, U.N. spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric put in a plug for a goodwill ambassador from a different agency — the U.N. Development Programme. When asked whether he had a favorite for best picture, he demurred.

“No, but I do hope that the UNDP’s own goodwill ambassador Michelle Yeoh wins best actress, and we wish her all the best,” he said of the eventual winner.

RELATED: ‘Everything’ wins best picture, is everywhere at Oscars

refugeeThe Oscars

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Richmond’s Troy Stecher, former Canuck

Just Posted

Helen Sandy of Williams Lake First Nation turns the salmon strips in her smoke house at Sugar Cane. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
CASUAL COUNTRY: The Joy of Salmon

Seedy Saturday takes place at Walker Island from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. (Black Press Media file photo)
Bella Coola Foodshed Alliance Seedy Saturday takes place March 11

Weighing five pounds, nine ounces, a baby boy was born in a minivan Feb. 28, en route to the hospital in Williams Lake. (Photo submitted)
Cariboo woman delivers baby in minivan en route to hospital

Trevor Pierce was an avid outdoor enthusiast and snowmobiler. (Photo submitted)
Deadly snowmobile accident inspires Williams Lake widow to call for better ramp safety

Pop-up banner image