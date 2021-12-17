8888 unique 3D dog NFT (RuffLife)

Buy a NFT, help a real dog: RuffLife, SPCA partner to raise funds for animals in need

RuffLife Rescues is based in Kelowna and will donate 40 per cent of profits

There is nothing cryptic about wanting to help animals who are living a rough life.

That’s why it was obvious to a Kelowna animal rescue group to start a fundraiser to assist pets in need.

RuffLife Rescues are launching Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in partnership with the BC SPCA to raise funds with the hope it will lead up a donation of more than $1 million.

Daniel Gray, founder and CEO of RuffLife Rescues, said the partnership with the BC SPCA will create the mix of entrepreneurship, technology, and charitable giving for which Kelowna is famous.

“Our 8888 unique 3D dog NFTs are one-of-kind verifiable assets that are a lot like pieces of digital art. NFTs are popular around the world, but what makes us unique is that we’re launching an NFT that gives back to our local community,” he said.

NFTs are easy to trade, one-of-a-kind digital assets that are traded on the blockchain.

This unique fundraiser hopes to bring charitable giving into the 21st century by using the profitable NFT sector, explained Gray.

Karin Massar, senior officer of community giving, BC SPCA, said the project has the potential to make an incredible impact in helping animals in the community.

“As young entrepreneurs deeply involved in our community, we wanted to find a way to use our passion for technology to help animals. COVID-19 and recent extreme weather events in British Columbia have put animals in dire need of more support,” said Gray.

The fundraiser starts Dec. 20 with RuffLife Rescues donating 40 per cent of its profits to the BC SPCA.

To donate click here.

