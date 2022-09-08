Queen Elizabeth and her corgi depicted as Funko Pop figures. Just as she would have wanted. Photo: @FunPopPhoto/Twitter

Brands join in on Queen Elizabeth mourning

Here’s some of the most unexpected expressions of condolences

Everyone has something to say about the death of Queen Elizabeth, including pizza companies, the NHL and even Ontario’s liquor board.

The passing of the Queen on Thursday was marked by the usual political statements from dignitaries such as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier John Horgan.

But brands, many with questionable connections to the British monarch, also used the occasion to join in on the public grieving.

Here’s some of the more eyebrow-raising tweets that caught our attention.

The Queen was, of course, a known hockey fan.

Is anyone not a Funko figure at this point?

Tip your pizza delivery person with some thoughts and prayers today.

No idea what the Queen’s favourite video game was but it probably wasn’t Fortnite.

Pouring one out for the boss.

The person running this account has seen Hamilton, right?

