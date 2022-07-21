BC Parks expects an increase in campers this Parks Day weekend (file photo).

BC Parks encourages British Columbians to follow Camper’s Code

The Camper’s Code provides ways to stay safe and respect nature during your camping trip

With Canada’s Parks Day just past, and many British Columbians gearing up for camping as the summer weather improves, BC Parks encourages everyone to follow the Camper’s Code.

Developed collaboratively by a dozen B.C.-based organizations, the Camper’s Code provides nine rules to help create a safe and enjoyable camping trip.

The code includes pledges to plan ahead, control pets, respect other campers by keeping noise levels down, and keep a clean campsite to avoid attracting wildlife.

“The goal of the Camper’s Code is to build more awareness about desired campers’ behaviours, educate new campers on acceptable behaviours and promote the sustainability of British Columbia as a destination for future generations to enjoy,” Jaime Cox, president of BC Lodging and Campgrounds Association, said in a statement.

You can learn more about keeping safe while camping and pledge to follow the Camper’s Code online.

