Popkum Fire Chief Walter Roos is sworn in as a new Canadian citizen in his fire truck on the way to fight fires in West Kelowna on Tuesday, Aug. 22. (Photo/Popkum Fire Department)

B.C. fire chief becomes citizen en route to fight Kelowna fires

Citizenship ceremony was conducted via Zoom

A B.C. fire chief who is in the Okanagan helping battle aggressive wildfires was able to parake in his Canadian citizenship ceremony behind fire lines.

Popkum Fire Chief Walter Roos got sworn in as a new Canadian citizen via Zoom, aboard a fire engine in West Kelowna.

Canadian Immigration and Citizenship congratulated the fire chief via Facebook.

“Thank you for all you and your crew are doing to keep Canadians safe,” the CIC’s Facebook page wrote.

The Popkum Fire Department is located in Rosedale, between Chilliwack and Agassiz.

During this year’s Citizenship Week, Canada welcomed more than 13,500 new Canadians from all provinces and territories.

