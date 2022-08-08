A new study from UBC has found that people who’ve visited the emergency room for fainting aren’t prone to more car crashes than other drivers. (Freestock-photos/Pixabay.com)

A new study from UBC has found that people who’ve visited the emergency room for fainting aren’t prone to more car crashes than other drivers. (Freestock-photos/Pixabay.com)

Are you OK to drive after fainting? New UBC study says yes

A new study from UBC reveals that drivers who’ved fainted before pose no increased risk on the road

A new UBC study has laid to rest the question of whether or not it’s OK to get behind the wheel of a vehicle if the driver is prone to fainting.

A new study from the UBC Faculty of Medicine, published Aug 1, suggests that people who have visited the emergency room for fainting aren’t prone to more car crashes when compared to other drivers.

The study explores the relationship between first-episode syncope – or fainting – and car crashes. According to the research team, only 9.2 per cent of the 9,200 drivers who participated in the study were involved in a car crash within a year of visiting the emergency room for fainting.

Researchers also found that drivers who fainted didn’t pose an increased risk in the month after their emergency room visit.

In comparison, 10.1 per cent of drivers who visited the emergency room for other problems, were involved in car crashes a year after their visit. That’s compared to the national average of 8.2 per cent of drivers who get into car crashes in any given year.

Despite concerns, imposing driving restrictions on those who’ve fainted isn’t necessary and would contribute to unnecessary stigmatization, the study suggests. However, the research team says that fainting can be a sign of a more serious medical issue and encourages people to visit the doctor if they’ve fainted.

@KemoneMoodley
kemone.moodley@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DrivingUBC

Previous story
QUIZ: A celebration of the fruit harvest
Next story
Do spiders sleep? Study suggests they may snooze like humans

Just Posted

The Independent Investigations Office has opened an investigation into the arrest of a woman in Bella Coola on July 24, 2022 which resulted in an injury. (Black Press Media file photo)
Investigation underway after woman injured during arrest in Bella Coola

Williams Lake RCMP attended a licenced establishment on August 5, 2022 after a report of patrons assaulting staff. (Black Press Media files)
Couple facing charges after staff at bar assaulted in Williams Lake

BC Coroners Service and Williams Lake RCMP are investigating a fatal ATV crash near Williams Lake Aug. 7, 2022. (RCMP logo)
RCMP, Coroners Service investigating fatal ATV rollover near Williams Lake Aug. 7

Residents and staff at Age Care (formerly Cariboo Place) in Williams Lake enjoy a visit from Rayell Peterson and her family and their horse. The visit was intended to keep the residents connected to their past rural lifestyles. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Age Care residents in Williams Lake enjoy special visitors