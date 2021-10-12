Boxes of chocolate and vanilla Girl Guide cookies are being sold in the annual charity fundraiser. (Girl Guides of Canada photo)

Boxes of chocolate and vanilla Girl Guide cookies are being sold in the annual charity fundraiser. (Girl Guides of Canada photo)

Anonymous donor buys $10K in cookies from B.C. girl guides

Troop will donate the cookies to a variety of Nanaimo area poverty assistance charities

A group of Nanaimo girl guides has had one anonymous person buy more than $17,000 worth of cookies from the group over a two-year period.

All of the proceeds will be used to fund the group’s activities for the rest of the year.

Troop leader Sarah Bramley says the buyer asked that the members learn about community services and encouraged them to donate the boxes to local charities.

She said the troop will donate the cookies to Tillicum Lelum, Loaves and Fishes Food Bank and the Nanaimo Non-Profit Housing Society to hand out to their clients.

— The Canadian Press

RELATED: Anonymous donor in Nanaimo buys $1,200 worth of Girl Guide cookies to give to charity

charity

Previous story
Chris Hadfield to Captain Kirk: Astronaut urges William Shatner to ‘soak up’ space
Next story
‘Into the Wild’ bus on display during preservation work

Just Posted

Intensive care unit at a U.S. hospital. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)
COVID-19 infection, illness still critical for Northern B.C. hospitals

Jade Hanuse works on a panel under the mentorship of master carver Dempsey Bob. (Photo Submitted)
Bella Coola artist Jade Hanuse’s first carved panel on display at the Museum of Vancouver

The Northern Lights were out over Williams Lake Thanksgiving night. (Kyle Nuqui photo)
Northern Lights dazzle in skies over Williams Lake Thanksgiving night

Rudy Johnson, 98, enjoys playing the accordion, and is often asked to play for the ladies at Seniors Village where he lives. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
CASUAL COUNTRY 2021: The legacy of Rudy Johnson and the bridge