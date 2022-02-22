(File photo)

(File photo)

22-02-2022 the ultimate palindromic date is here

It’s a day that won’t come around twice

There aren’t too many days like Tuesday, February 22, 2022 — or Twosday as some have called it.

The date is a complete palindrome and an ambigram, meaning it can be read the same backwards, forwards and even upside down when viewed on a calculator. Twosday also has the special quirk of being a palindrome in all parts of the world no matter what system is used for date and time notation.

Other palindrome dates are dependent on the specific date and time notation in any particular country. Here in Canada, the officially recommended format is year-month-day. Most of the world practices day-month-year whereas our neighbours in the U.S. use month-day-year. However, many Canadians choose a date notation that works for them and stick with it. Depending on how you keep track, February 2022 has been full of palindromes.

If you want to maximize your numerical revelry, peak palindromic times are 2:22 p.m. or 22:22 in military time (10:22 p.m.) on Twosday.

There are plenty of fun ways to mark the occasion. Treat yourself to a double-double, practice counting by twos, do something with a friend or partner as a pair, go get yourself a pair of tacos, you could even repeat everything twice — though that might get annoying quickly.

However you choose to celebrate Twosday, be sure to remember this is an opportunity that won’t come around twice.

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about the freedom to read?

Just Posted

Heiltsuk Nation Chief Marilyn Slett taking part in the herring spawn on kelp (SOK) fishery in a previous season. (Photo submitted)
DFO closes herring spawn on kelp fishery at Central Coast against Heiltsuk Nation wishes

Laurence Doyle, left, cradles his newly born son Liam in his arms beside his eldest son Landon Doyle and his wife Joy. Liam was born at 100 Mile District General Hospital in a “fast and furious” birth earlier this month. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Baby Liam enters world in ‘fast, furious’ birth

Drones were used to drop seed vessels in November 2021 in an area burned during the 2017 wildfires in the Chilcotin Plateau. (Central Chilcotin Rehabilitation photo)
First Nations use drone-seeding trial project to reforest wildfire ravaged areas west of Williams Lake

Williams Lake First Nation commemorated Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Sept. 30, 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Phyllis Webstad, First Nations chiefs condemn use of Every Child Matters shirts by Freedom Convoy