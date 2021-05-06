Bella Coola’s new WildSafeBC co-ordinator, Rae Kokeš, is loving life in the Bella Coola Valley after moving to the area to work as the region’s new WildSafeBC co-ordinator. (Photo submitted)

Bella Coola’s new WildSafeBC co-ordinator, Rae Kokeš, is loving life in the Bella Coola Valley after moving to the area to work as the region’s new WildSafeBC co-ordinator. (Photo submitted)

Working with Wildlife: From the African savanna to BC’s Bella Coola Valley

New Wildsafe BC coordinator ready to tackle wildlife conflict

Waking up with a view of the mountains in the Bella Coola Valley isn’t going to get old anytime soon for the region’s new WildSafeBC co-ordinator, Rae Kokeš.

The 33-year-old wildlife biologist has spent the past 10 years in the African savanna, working predominantly in wildlife conflict management between lions and humans, but also with elephants.

“It is stunning, and I feel like I’ve landed in a playground,” Kokeš says of the Bella Coola Valley.

“I’ve been coming to the Valley on and off the past couple years, and now I have the novelty of looking outside here every morning and that is not going to wear off. I feel incredibly privileged to have moved here and, to be allowed to be here in Nuxalk territory. It’s really, really special.”

Shifting her focus from wild cats to bears, Kokeš – who is originally from Yorkshire, England, and moved to Bella Coola this past July with her husband, also a wildlife biologist — is excited to hit the ground running as the WildSafeBC Co-ordinator.

“The landscapes, the systems, bears — it’s all quite new to me,” she says. “But I have a lot of experience in human, wildlife conflict and that is very similar. People are always the common denominator, and I think my experience in that can help bring more to the table in this position.”

Kokeš is encouraging the community to participate in an upcoming social survey surrounding human and wildlife conflict.

“I want to give the community this opportunity to share their experiences and how that may have shaped their perception of bears and what levels of tolerance exist,” she says. “There is already this high level of coexistence with bears, but really you only hear about the negative parts.”

So far, she’s been working hard to learn more about the Bella Coola Valley and its residents, and says she’s particularly looking forward to working with the Nuxalk Nation.

“They have been here from time immemorial and have evolved with the bears over 10,000 years,” she says. “Hopefully this survey will be a success and we can quantify it to a certain level and use that to guide our conflict strategies then, say, repeat the survey five years down the line and see where we are at. That’s going to be beneficial for everybody.”

The survey will be available for community members online through SurveyMonkey and via paper copy. Kokeš says she’ll be out and about in the community throughout the spring and summer with copies of the survey to hand out, as well.

Bella Coola’s new WildSafeBC co-ordinator, Rae Kokeš, has spent the last 10 years in Africa working in lion, human, conflict, and is a wildlife biologist by trade. (Photo submitted)

Bella Coola’s new WildSafeBC co-ordinator, Rae Kokeš, has spent the last 10 years in Africa working in lion, human, conflict, and is a wildlife biologist by trade. (Photo submitted)

Reflecting on her work with lions in Africa, she says the same problems surrounding human and wildlife conflicts exist.

“They are different animals, and the experience is different, but attractants play a big role,” she says. “In Africa it’s lions coming into communities and killing livestock, whereas here there are different attractants for bears: garbage, fruit trees, gardens, things like that.”

No one wants to see bears killed, she notes, signalling the importance of educating the community on wildlife conflicts.

Kokeš looks forward to learning more about the community and its history, and increasing her knowledge of bears.

“I studied animal behaviour for my masters and that’s my favourite pastime,” she says. “I get the privilege to watch an animal naturally in its habitat. As a human in an urban area the nuances are fascinating to me, and that’s indicative of understanding conflict. Every animal is different.”

Working with the WildSafeBC team throughout the province has been fantastic, so far.

“They are really supportive,” she says. “I’m out here technically on my own but my colleagues are absolutely wonderful. They are so humble despite being so experienced, and so supportive. It really is a great organization.”

Plan your future adventures throughout the West Coast at westcoasttraveller.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @thewestcoasttraveller. And for the top West Coast Travel stories of the week delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our weekly Armchair Traveller newsletter!

Bella CoolaBritish ColumbiaCanadanorthernbcWildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

From now to November, WildsafeBC will be educating the public through its various programs in the community of Bella Coola. (Black Press Media file photo)
Bears are back, and so is WildSafeBC

Rae will be working hard to reach out to community members in new and innovative ways

Bella Coola’s new WildSafeBC co-ordinator, Rae Kokeš, has spent the last 10 years in Africa working in lion, human, conflict, and is a wildlife biologist by trade. (Photo submitted)
From the savannas of Africa to the Bella Coola Valley

New Wildsafe BC coordinator ready to tackle wildlife conflict

Bella Coola Valley Ridge Riders Horse Club board member Annika Granander watches, and participates in the gymkhana Sunday (Photo submitted)
Sunshine and smiles all around Bella Coola Ridge Riders Horse Club gymkhana

The event was the first of the year, with COVID-19 safety precautions in place

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Stolen truck found broken down on Highway 97C, Williams Lake suspect arrested near Ashcroft

A security guard first noticed the truck, and thought it looked suspicious

A build up of lint in a clothes dryer is believed to have caused a house fire in Alexis Creek Sunday evening, April 4, 2021. (Photo submitted)
Clothing dryer suspected cause of Alexis Creek home fire, owner wants to warn others

Neil Miller is thankful he still has his horses, community support and his life

Protesters attempt to stop clear-cutting of old-growth trees in Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew. (Will O’Connell photo)
VIDEO: Workers, activists clash at site of Vancouver Island logging operation

Forest license holders asking for independent investigation into incident

Starting Tuesday, May 11, B.C. adults born in 1981 and earlier will be able to register for a vaccine dose. (Haley Ritchie/Black Press Media)
BC adults 40+ eligible to book COVID-19 vaccinations next week

Starting Tuesday, people born in 1981 and earlier will be able to schedule their inoculation against the virus

Parks Canada and Tla-o-qui-aht Tribal Parks dig the washed up Princess M out from sand along the south shore of the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve. (Nora O’Malley photo)
Rescue attempt costs man his boat off Pacific Rim National Park Reserve

Coast Guard response questioned after volunteer responder’s speedboat capsizes in heavy swells

Al Kowalko shows off the province’s first electric school bus, running kids to three elementary and two secondary schools on the West Shore. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
B.C.’s first electric school bus making the rounds in Victoria suburbs

No emissions, no fuel costs and less maintenance will offset the $750K upfront expense

Road sign on Highway 1 west of Hope warns drivers of COVID-19 essential travel road checks on the highways into the B.C. Interior. (Jessica Peters/Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. residents want travel checks at Alberta border, MLA says

Police road checks in place at highways out of Vancouver area

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Victoria police say the photo they circulated of an alleged cat thief was actually a woman taking her own cat to the vet. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Photo of suspected cat thief released by Victoria police actually just woman with her pet

Police learned the she didn’t steal Penelope the cat, and was actually taking her cat to the vet

(StudentAid BC)
B.C. says student loan websites back up after hack with no private data leaked

Hack happened late Sunday night

The Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker Louis S. St-Laurent sails past a iceberg in Lancaster Sound, Friday, July 11, 2008. The federal government is expected to end nearly two years of mystery today and reveal its plan to build a new, long overdue heavy icebreaker for the Canadian Coast Guard. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Vancouver, Quebec shipyards to each get new heavy icebreaker, cost remains a mystery

Vancouver’s Seaspan Shipyards and Quebec-based Chantier Davie will each build an icebreaker for the coast guard

Most Read