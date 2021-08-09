Head outdoors this summer with Outdoors West!

New magazine shares the how-to and where-to of exploring Western Canada’s great outdoors

Whether your outdoor passions lean toward hiking or fishing, ATVing or boating, a new must-read guide from Black Press Media will help you get where you want to go!

The inaugural issue of Outdoors West magazine is on the shelves now – pick it up at shops and outfitters across the region or read it online.

Celebrating Western Canada’s great outdoors and the many pursuits we enjoy there, Outdoors West offers a wealth of resources packaged in a visually appealing, easy-to-read format designed for everyone from the novice explorer to the experienced outdoor enthusiast

What will you find inside? Here’s just a sampling …

• Connect with local fisheries offices in the regions you’re visiting with our easy-to-use map and reference guide.

• What to know before you go: freshwater and saltwater fishing licences, regulations, gear, safety and more.

• Learn about the Leave No Trace travel principles when you’re enjoying the great outdoors.

• Discover what’s happening on the conservation front, and what you can do to help.

• How to plan for an RV getaway that’s memorable for the right reasons!

• Steps to take to protect Western Canadian lakes from invasive species.

• Exploring BC’s Fishing Highway … and how to cast for an Alberta fishing getaway.

• 10 tips for fishing stillwater.

• A look ahead to hunting season … and so much more!

Getting ready for fall

While readers are enjoying their summer adventures, the team at Outdoors West is busy preparing for the autumn issue, with stories looking at the fall hunting season, winter fishing, cold-weather activities and lots more.

For advertising information, email Annemarie Rindt at arindt@blackpress.ca For editorial information, email jennifer.blyth@blackpress.ca

Click here to read the summer issue of Outdoors West.

