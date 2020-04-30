Bella Coola: These beautiful photos are going to make you want to visit

The remote Bella Coola Valley, with its abundant wildlife and rugged geography, is a photographer’s dream.
You can reach the area by air, sea or road — but the road is a 454-kilometre mostly paved highway that stretches from Williams Lake to the coast.
The Bella Coola Valley is in the heart of the Great Bear Rainforest, although it’s warm and dry in the summer months.
We hope you enjoy these photos from Black Press Media photographers.
