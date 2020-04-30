Bella Coola: These beautiful photos are going to make you want to visit

This bull moose made himself at home with a herd of cows in Firvale in the Bella Coola Valley. Is it a coincidence he turns up right around the opening of hunting season? (Michael Wigle/Black Press Media file photo)
Commercial fishing boats wait at Bella Coola for a brief commercial fishery opening. (Angie Mindus/Black Press Media file photo)
A northern goshawk calls from a forest in the Bella Coola Valley. (Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development)
BC Ferries sailing from Bella Coola to Port Hardy. (Michael Wigle/Black Press Media file photo)
Beautiful Bella Coola on the B.C. central coast. (Black Press Media file photo)
Mountain biking trails in the Bella Coola Valley. (Black Press Media file photo)
An unusual Arctic outflow allowed residents to enjoy some amazing ice skating, something you don’t get to do every day in the usually temperate weather of the Bella Coola Valley. (Caitlin Thompson/Black Press Media file photo)
The Bella Coola wilderness, in all its glory. (Michael Wigle/Black Press Media file photo)
Chum salmon attract eagles and other wildlife in Bella Coola. (Mike Wigle/Black Press Media file photo)

The remote Bella Coola Valley, with its abundant wildlife and rugged geography, is a photographer’s dream.

You can reach the area by air, sea or road — but the road is a 454-kilometre mostly paved highway that stretches from Williams Lake to the coast.

The Bella Coola Valley is in the heart of the Great Bear Rainforest, although it’s warm and dry in the summer months.

We hope you enjoy these photos from Black Press Media photographers.

Check this website for more information when planning your future trip.

