Bella Coola: A place where it’s easy to walk on the wild side

Wildlife viewing the Bella Coola Valley is an outstanding experience

If you want to take a walk on the wild side and see nature at its grandest, you’ll want to look at wildlife viewing in Bella Coola, B.C.

Lush meadows, dense forests, towering mountains and salmon-laden streams make the Bella Coola area a nature lover’s delight.

This grizzly bear cub was photographed in Bella Coola, but before you head out to the woods, you will want to become bear aware.

Here are a few tips:

Keep a safe distance and use binoculars

Don’t approach a bear under any circumstances

Pay attention to any signage warning of bear activity

If you’re camping, keep your foodstuffs away from the camp, preferably in an airtight cooler perched aloft.

Here’s a website with more information on wildife viewing in the Bella Coola Valley.

——

See hundreds of photos and articles at westcoasttraveller.com as you plan your next adventure.

Bella CoolaBritish ColumbiaCanadagrizzlytravelWildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Activities to discover (or rediscover) this winter

Just Posted

Nuxalk leadership move to lockdown community

Nuxalk hereditary leadership, supported by Council, are physically enforcing a lockdown at the Hill

B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 100; 95 new cases with nearly half from prison outbreak

Roughly 811 people are currently fighting the contagious respiratory illness in B.C.

Bears out and about in the valley; residents urged to secure attractants

After a long winter, bears are roaming the valley once again.

Bella Coola Music Festival announces cancellation

Festival organizers say arts and culture events will proceed once it is safe to do so

Released inmate tests positive for COVID-19, exposes Tl’etinqox First Nations community to virus

Chief Joe Alphonse asks residents of rural community to stay within their homes and self-isolate

B.C. police have had to visit 500 travellers who didn’t respond to self-isolation check-ins

More than 14,500 people have returned to B.C. since April 15, by air travel or at land borders

B.C. poison control officials see spike in disinfectant exposure calls amid COVID-19

BC Centre for Disease Control urging people to clean safely and not mix chemicals

The people who cared for a COVID-19 patient: How a single case was handled

This is the story of those who cared for a single case at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver

COLUMN: From flattening the COVID-19 curve to Team B.C. recovery

B.C. business leaders say they’re ready to restart economy

Mission Institution: Voices from inside Canada’s worst COVID-19 prison outbreak

Families speak out over conditions as class-action lawsuit filed against federal government

Nanaimo pilot among those missing after helicopter crash in the Mediterranean

Capt. Kevin Hagen missing along with four other Canadian Armed Forces members, one is confirmed dead

B.C.’s backroad bridges being built better, forest watchdog says

Investigation finds fewer unsafe culverts and crossings

Bylaw orders Penticton resident to remove ‘scary’ clown mannequin from property

Mannequin on individual’s property deemed ‘offensive matter’ by bylaw officers

FortisBC invests in renewable natural gas made from wood waste

New project features a facility operated in Fruitvale, B.C., in service as early as summer 2021

Most Read