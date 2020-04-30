Bella Coola: A place where it’s easy to walk on the wild side

Wildlife viewing the Bella Coola Valley is an outstanding experience

If you want to take a walk on the wild side and see nature at its grandest, you’ll want to look at wildlife viewing in Bella Coola, B.C.

Lush meadows, dense forests, towering mountains and salmon-laden streams make the Bella Coola area a nature lover’s delight.

This grizzly bear cub was photographed in Bella Coola, but before you head out to the woods, you will want to become bear aware.

Here are a few tips:

Keep a safe distance and use binoculars

Don’t approach a bear under any circumstances

Pay attention to any signage warning of bear activity

If you’re camping, keep your foodstuffs away from the camp, preferably in an airtight cooler perched aloft.

Here’s a website with more information on wildife viewing in the Bella Coola Valley.

——

Bella CoolaBritish ColumbiaCanadagrizzlytravelWildlife