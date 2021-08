The gold-medal game is set for a Friday 5 a.m.

Members of the Canada women’s Olympic soccer team take a break during their practice the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Gregory Strong

The Canadian women’s soccer team practised Thursday at a training field just outside Tokyo in preparation for the Olympic final against Sweden. The gold-medal game is set for a Friday 5 a.m. (PST) kickoff at International Stadium Yokohama.

