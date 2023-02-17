Vancouver advances to semi-final in the All Native Basketball tourney Women’s Division

Vancouver faces Haisla in a battle of the last two tournament champions later today (Feb. 17)

Vancouver’s Shenise Sigsworth (red), 2022 Women’s Division MVP, makes a break for the Haisla basket in the first matchup between the two teams in this year’s All Native Basketball Tournament Feb. 16. (Thom Barker photo)

The Vancouver women will get another crack at the team that relegated them to the elimination bracket of the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert after defeating Laxgalts’ap this morning 48-40.

This morning, Vancouver, the defending Women’s Division champions, took charge in the first quarter giving themselves a five-point cushion going into the second.

Laxgalts’aps answered by dominating the second period 13-6 to take the lead into the final 20 minutes.

This year’s host Nation also won the third quarter, but the Vancouver defence shut them down in the last frame only allowing seven points while putting up 14 of their own for the win.

Perennial all-star Adelia Paul led the team in scoring with 14 on the day.

This sets up a rematch at 4 p.m. this afternoon with Haisla, who knocked Vancouver down on Thursday before falling themselves to Similkameen, who by virtue of that win have already qualified for Saturdays championship game.

The Vancouver/Haisla matchup is a battle of former champions. Prior to Vancouver’s win last year and the cancelled 2021 tournament, Haisla held the title for three years running.

