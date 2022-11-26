Tweedsmuir Ski Club season already underway with 3 feet of snow at Heckman Pass

A brand new warming hut is an added bonus to the area

The season is upon us, and there is nearly three feet of snow at Heckman Pass. The cross country ski trails have received some early season grooming and the Old Highway Trail is groomed and ready for skiing.

We have enjoyed some very sunny days and many folks are already making use of the trails. Please remember we are requesting no dogs or snowshoeing on any groomed track, it is a huge amount of volunteer effort to groom the trails, and having to redo them because of dog or snowshoe tracks is frustrating and time consuming.

Thank you for your understanding.

The Tweedsmuir Ski Club AGM is set for Nov. 30 in the NES Library at 7 p.m.

We have our annual Ski and Outdoor Gear Swap taking place in the NES Gym Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m to 12 p.m. Come out early and sell, buy or swap great gear. There will be goodies and prizes as well as a vintage TSC badge sewing station.

If you have gear you would like to donate to the swap please email the club, tweedsmuirskiclub@gmail.com

We are hoping to have the downhill ski hill up and running for winter break, this is dependent on snowfall, so here is to hoping for the skies to open.

There is a brand new and beautiful warming hut at the ski hill, please be respectful and considerate of this incredible new space.

A huge shout out to all the incredible volunteer effort it takes to keep the club running and the equipment, trails and buildings in such great shape. We are looking forward to another fun, snow filled season.

Tweedsmuir Ski Club 2022/23 memberships are available online at the TSC website and if you are a past member, should also be arriving soon in your mailbox.

Come out and enjoy the incredible trails and skiing that the TSC has to offer.

Kyha Saban is a member of the Tweedsmuir Ski Club



