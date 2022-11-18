Toronto Argonauts defensive back Jamal Peters breaks up a pass intended for wide receiver Dejon Brissett during a practice in Regina, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Toronto Argonauts will be playing against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 109th Grey Cup on Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

THE MOJ: Catching up on the CFL as the Grey Cup nears kickoff

Given status of Bomber QB Collaros, I’d probably take the Argonauts and the 5 points

Sometimes there’s so much going on that we just want to cover it all, so on these occasions we will offer up a little ‘Sports Potpourri” for your enjoyment – in this case CFL Grey Cup Edition from Regina.

The Grey Cup matchup between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts is front and centre in terms of the news but right behind it is the future of B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke.

It’s been the biggest off-the-field storyline of the week and everywhere I and Giulio Caravatta go, we are asked about Rourke and his future.

We had the opportunity to interview Rourke for our Grey Cup coverage that can be found at BCLions.com and I can honestly say it was the most fun we had with him all year long. It’s amazing how much looser Rourke was not having an upcoming game to think about.

A sidebar story to this was the interaction between Rourke and Calgary defensive linemen Shawn Lemon in the hotel lobby after our interview with the Lions signal-caller. Lemon made it a point to introduce himself to Rourke and let him know how much he appreciated his play. Rourke reciprocated, and then in the one degree of separation that is in the world of football, they chatted about their days in the MAC Conference with Rourke and Lemon reminiscing about their time at Ohio and Akron respectively.

It was pretty cool to witness the mutual respect between two great athletes.

Meanwhile, two former Lions appear to be in the mix for the vacant coaching position in Ottawa with the Redblacks.

Current Hamilton defensive coordinator Mark Washington, who played and coached for B.C. from 2008 to 2018, appears to be the frontrunner for the head coaching position.

If Washington does get the job, it appears that he will bring former Montreal head coach Khari Jones with him as the offensive coordinator. Jones was a backup quarterback for the Lions from 1997 through 1999 and enjoyed success as the team’s offensive coordinator from 2014 through 2017.

There’s also a lot of talk that Bo Levi Mitchell will sign with Hamilton after the Tiger-Cats traded for the impending free agent quarterback but don’t book it just yet.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders need a quarterback after Cody Fajardo’s demise and if you’re Mitchell, you would be wise to explore the possibility.

Saskatchewan, and Regina in particular, is a unique market. I remember having a conversation with Hall of Famer Geroy Simon after his time with the Green and White with him explaining to me that you ‘could make a living there’ just with off-field endorsements and sponsorships alone.

There is no doubt that Mitchell realizes that and will do his due diligence in that regard. In the end, it could be the difference between signing in Hamilton and with Saskatchewan.

As for the Grey Cup game itself, there are concerns about the health of Zach Collaros. The Winnipeg quarterback injured his right ankle late in the fourth quarter of the Bombers 28-20 victory over the B.C. Lions in the Western Final and was unable to finish the game. He also missed significant practice time during the week in Regina.

Bombers Head Coach Mike O’Shea says that Collaros will start but the question remains will he be able to finish? If he can’t go, look for Dru Brown to get reps with Dakota Prukop being used in special packages regardless.

Given Collaros status, I’d probably take the Argonauts and the 5 points.

Veteran B.C. sports personality Bob “the Moj” Marjanovich writes twice weekly for Black Press Media. And check out his weekly podcast every Monday at Today in B.C. or your local Black Press Media website.

THE MOJ: Pretty safe bet the B.C. Lions will be expecting more than 5 1/2 wins next year

PODCAST: Tyler O’Neill of Maple Ridge a big-league hit with the St. Louis Cardinals

CFLFootball

Previous story
Next-level opposition awaits Canada’s World Cup team in Qatar
Next story
Qatar bans sale of beer at World Cup stadiums in about-face

Just Posted

Williams Lake RCMP released a photo of items seized recently following an investigation into stolen vehicles. (RCMP photo)
Mounties recover vehicles stolen from 108 Mile, drugs, weapons in Riske Creek, Williams Lake

Former Williams Lake resident, Captain Shawn Tyerman, of the Royal Canadian Air Force touches down with a CC130 Hercules aircraft into the Williams Lake Regional Airport on Nov. 10, 2022 for a brief reunion with some friends. Read the story of Tyerman’s lifelong journey to realizing his aviation dreams on Page 9. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: Pilot touches down CC-130 Hercules in Williams Lake after long journey to aviation

United Church Thrift Store elves have been having fun preparing to open for a few days leading up to Christmas. (Photo submitted)
United Church thrift store volunteers in Bella Coola prepare for the season

Sarah G. Dixon of Esk’etemc First Nation, second from right, is recognized with a Forest Products Sector Skills Award presented by Etienne Bélanger, left, director with Forestry Products Association of Canada (FPAC), Yvonne Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the Minister of Northern Affairs and Labrador, Newfoundland and Labrador and Derek Nighbor, FPAC president. (Photo submitted)
Esk’etemc woman receives Forest Products Association of Canada award