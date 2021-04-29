Jim Dixon watches his grandchildren take part in Sunday’s gymkhana., the first event of the year hosted by the local equine club. (Photo submitted)

Jim Dixon watches his grandchildren take part in Sunday’s gymkhana., the first event of the year hosted by the local equine club. (Photo submitted)

Sunshine and smiles all around Bella Coola Ridge Riders Horse Club gymkhana

The event was the first of the year, with COVID-19 safety precautions in place

Sunshine and smiles were in full abundance at the Walker Island Rodeo Grounds Sunday, April 25 as members of the Bella Coola Valley Ridge Riders Horse Club (BCVRRHC) hosted their first gymkhana of the year.

With a focus on safety, between eight and 10 eager youth, as well as a handful of adults, participated in the event, which took place from 1 to 3 p.m. offering barrel, keyhole and stake racing along with a flag race and the always-entertaining egg and spoon race.

“Seeing the kids out there enjoying the sun and fresh air was the highlight for me,” said Joy MacKay, one of the event organizers.

“I think everyone’s spirits were lifted.”

While it was only the second event to take place in as many years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MacKay said she hopes the club can slowly and carefully plan for more small, outdoor events.

“We have a clearer picture this year of the COVID guidelines. We would like to have small-scale events to broaden participation and expand the range of opportunities our equine club brings to the community,” she said.

Larger events, such as the Bella Coola Rodeo are on hold again this year, the BBVRRHC announced this week.

MacKay herself has been a member of the club since she was eight years old and said she appreciates all the benefits horses have brought into her life.

“Horses have such a nice, calming influence and are such great teachers.”

With that in mind, MacKay, who is a certified equine-assisted learning and riding coach, said she is also trying to offer more opportunities for community members to connect with horses, an initiative supported by the club.

On Sunday MacKay and the club welcomed families to stop by after the gymkhana to meet the horses.

Read More: Bella Coola Valley Rodeo cancelled for 2021

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Bella Coola

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Bella Coola Valley Ridge Riders Horse Club director Joy MacKay gives Aiden Han a ride after the gymkhana. (Photo submitted)

Bella Coola Valley Ridge Riders Horse Club director Joy MacKay gives Aiden Han a ride after the gymkhana. (Photo submitted)

Three-year-old Calvert Beisel feeds Mac a few fresh dandelions Sunday afternoon at the Walker Island Rodeo Grounds. The horses were made available to visit by Joy MacKay and the Bella Coola Valley Ridge Riders Horse Club for interested families following the first gymkhana of the year held under strict COVID-19 precautions. See photos page 5. (Photo submitted)

Three-year-old Calvert Beisel feeds Mac a few fresh dandelions Sunday afternoon at the Walker Island Rodeo Grounds. The horses were made available to visit by Joy MacKay and the Bella Coola Valley Ridge Riders Horse Club for interested families following the first gymkhana of the year held under strict COVID-19 precautions. See photos page 5. (Photo submitted)

Mackenzie Meeks, 9, takes part in a gymkhana Sunday on Bug with her mom Janna Sunday. (Photo submitted)

Mackenzie Meeks, 9, takes part in a gymkhana Sunday on Bug with her mom Janna Sunday. (Photo submitted)

Nathaniel Schooner, 13, and CoCo take a break Sunday while participating in the gymkhana at Walker Island Rodeo Grounds. (Photo submitted)

Nathaniel Schooner, 13, and CoCo take a break Sunday while participating in the gymkhana at Walker Island Rodeo Grounds. (Photo submitted)

Shady Beloin, 10, takes part in the Bella Coola Valley Ridge Riders Horse Club gymkhana Sunday. (Photo submitted)

Shady Beloin, 10, takes part in the Bella Coola Valley Ridge Riders Horse Club gymkhana Sunday. (Photo submitted)

Wendy Kingsley is all smiles with her Icelandic horse Suzie Sunday at the Bella Coola Valley Ridge Riders Horse Club. (Photo submitted) Wendy Kingsley is all smiles with her Icelandic horse Suzie while and Nathaniel Schooner, 13, rides CoCo at the Bella Coola Valley Ridge Riders Horse Club. (Photo submitted)

Wendy Kingsley is all smiles with her Icelandic horse Suzie Sunday at the Bella Coola Valley Ridge Riders Horse Club. (Photo submitted) Wendy Kingsley is all smiles with her Icelandic horse Suzie while and Nathaniel Schooner, 13, rides CoCo at the Bella Coola Valley Ridge Riders Horse Club. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
Brady Tkachuk records Gordie Howe hat trick as Senators thump Canucks 6-3

Just Posted

Bella Coola Valley Ridge Riders Horse Club board member Annika Granander watches, and participates in the gymkhana Sunday (Photo submitted)
Sunshine and smiles all around Bella Coola Ridge Riders Horse Club gymkhana

The event was the first of the year, with COVID-19 safety precautions in place

A build up of lint in a clothes dryer is believed to have caused a house fire in Alexis Creek Sunday evening, April 4, 2021. (Photo submitted)
Clothing dryer suspected cause of Alexis Creek home fire, owner wants to warn others

Neil Miller is thankful he still has his horses, community support and his life

This will be the second year the Bella Coola Valley Rodeo won’t take place due to the pandemic. (Michael Wigle file photo)
Bella Coola Valley Rodeo cancelled for 2021

Club organizers say next year’s rodeo will be bigger and better than ever

The aerial image of the Horsefly Road April 23 shows the damage from high water. (Dawson Road Maintenance Facebook photo)
ROAD REPORT: Highway 20 near Anahim Lake, Horsefly Road hit hard by spring freshet

Latest update provided by Dawson Road Maintenance

Cameron Lang, (left) poses with his brothers Casey Lang and Colton Lang and their father Scotty Lang while volunteering at 100 Mile’s first Heavy Metal Rocks program in 2019. (Photo submitted)
Heavy Metal Rocks prepares alumni for professional world

Casey Lang got a new perspective from the class

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

Composer Jordan Nobles in a photo posted to his website (jordannobles.com).
‘Apollo Initiative’ unites 350 young B.C. musicians in streamed concert for mental health

It’s free to watch May 7, with donations encouraged to Canadian Mental Health Association

A woman, left, prepares to inject herself with an unknown substance as a man sits in a wheelchair outside Insite, the supervised consumption site, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver on February 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. street drugs poisoned with benzos could lead to ‘catastrophic’ overdoses: advocate

Public Safety Ministry says drugs containing benzodiazepines were detected in 51% of deaths in February

A homeless camp is pictured in Strathcona Park in Vancouver. British Columbia’s housing minister says campers in Vancouver’s Strathcona Park can either choose to accept the housing on offer or leave the park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. working to house people camping in Vancouver park as deadline to leave looms

Campers at the park have until Friday at 10 a.m. to tear down their tents

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry at the B.C. legislature, April 27, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. has 503 in hospital, 874 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

Pressure on hospitals at highest level, especially in Lower Mainland

A drive-through vaccination clinic in Point Roberts. Fire chief Christopher Carleton is proposing the same to help inoculate B.C. residents who cross the border. (Point Roberts Fire Department)
U.S. border town offering its leftover COVID-19 vaccines to people in B.C.

A Point Roberts fire chief is asking state officials to grant an exemption to Canadians going south for in-car inoculations

This vacuum sealed package of MDMA was mailed to a Port Hardy family back in February along with a happy birthsay card signed by a Russian composer who died in 1924. (Twyla Mclachlan photo)
Mysterious package sent to B.C. family by dead Russian composer stuffed with ecstacy

Police confirm powder contained along with Happy Birthday wishes from Europe was MDMA

FILE – Diversion tunnels have been completed to redirect the Peace River during low water this summer, in one of the most critical steps to completing the Site C dam, March 2020. (BC Hydro)
COVID outbreak declared at Site C; 40 workers have been infected since March

There are 13 workers currently infected with COVID-19

Most Read