New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) makes the save against Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) during the second period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) makes the save against Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) during the second period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Stamkos scores 2, Lightning beat Rangers 2-1 to advance to Stanley Cup final

Tampa meets Colorado beginning Monday night

Steven Stamkos scored two goals and the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning are headed to the Stanley Cup final for the third straight year after beating the visiting New York Rangers 2-1 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final on Saturday night.

Stamkos put the Lightning ahead for good in the third period just 21 seconds after New York’s Frank Vatrano scored on the power play with the Lightning captain in the penalty box for holding.

Nikita Kucherov and Ondrej Palat assisted on the winner with 6 1/2 minutes left, with the puck deflecting off Stamkos’ knee into the net after Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin stopped the initial shot. Stamkos also scored on a wrist shot from the top of the right circle midway through the second period.

Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 20 saves for the Lightning, who won the series 4-2 — rattling off four straight victories after losing the first two games on the road — to advance to the Stanley Cup final against the Colorado Avalanche.

Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

READ MORE: Palat nets winner as Bolts beat Rangers 3-1 to move within 1 win of Stanley Cup final

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

hockeyNHL

Previous story
Skateboarders flying from around the globe to Lower Mainland

Just Posted

Volunteers sit outside a bat roost site as part of one of the bat counts which take place in the spring across the province to help monitor bat populations. (Black Press Media file photo)
Bat counts begin in Cariboo region this month

A flood watch has been issued for the Cariboo Mountains, Quesnel River and Horsefly River and tributaries. (Anna Fait photo)
Cariboo Mountains, Horsefly and Quesnel rivers upgraded to flood watch

Robert Lawson of the Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary uses the radio while piloting the coast guard vessel recently provided for the operations out of Bella Bella. (Colleen Smith photo)
Heiltsuk First Nation to be featured in Ocean Warriors TV series espisode

Parts of the works by artist Heather Mason which will be in her solo show in the Art House gallery in Hagensborg on display from June 3-19, 2022. (Heather Mason poster image).
Bella Coola Valley Arts Council calls for submissions