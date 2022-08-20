Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil advanced to the Odlum Brown VanOpen semifinal with a 6-1, 7-5 win over France’s Gilles Simon Friday night, Aug. 19, 2022. (Joe Ng photo)

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil advanced to the Odlum Brown VanOpen semifinal with a 6-1, 7-5 win over France’s Gilles Simon Friday night, Aug. 19, 2022. (Joe Ng photo)

Semifinal berth for Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil in Vancouver

The tennis pro defeated France’s Gilles Simon in straight sets Friday night

A lengthy weather delay didn’t get in Vasek Pospisil’s way in quarterfinal action Friday night.

The Vernon tennis player faced off against former world No. 6 Gilles Simon of France on Aug. 19 — more than 90 minutes behind schedule due to rain — and earned a spot in the Odlum Brown VanOpen semifinals.

The 32-year-old was dominant in the opening set, winning 6-1. The second set was more closely contested with Simon pushing it to 5-5 before Pospisil took control of the last two games of the match.

The match, which was supposed to start at 7:30 p.m., took more than two hours and wrapped up just 15 minutes before midnight pacific time.

Pospisil, who now lives in Vancouver, said he had more gas in the tank this time around than in his previous match against Australia’s Jordan Thompson.

“I’m feeling a lot better today than the other day, that’s for sure. It’s still really physical, (the temperature) was cool, but obviously fielding all the points and playing so many balls, it’s really hard work out here and I’m sweating like an animal,” the 2013 VanOpen champion said post-match. “I’m just going to try and rest and get ready for (the semifinal) tomorrow.”

Pospisil will face another French national in the semifinals, world No. 64 Arthur Rinderknech, in the first meeting between the two. Rinderknech, the tournament’s third seed, punched his semifinals ticket with a win versus the defending VanOpen champion, Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania, in straight sets.

Pospisil and Rinderknech will get their match underway today (Aug. 20) at 3:20 p.m.

READ MORE: Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil headed to quarterfinal in Vancouver

READ MORE:

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Professional SportsTennis

Previous story
Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

Just Posted

There are six new fires in the Cariboo Fire Centre Friday, Aug. 19. (BCWS map)
Lightning storm sparks new wildfires in Cariboo Fire Centre

Emergency responders in North Coast communities are voicing concerns about ambulances left empty of staff, and not enough personnel to cover emergency calls leaving gaps in service. (Black Press file.)
Emergency responders voice ambulance woes in Bella Coola and Haida Gwaii

Eulachon were once so plentiful they could be scooped up out of the water in sufficient quantities to fill a canoe. (Photo courtesy of the Canadian Museum of History - 72-9717)
Nuxalk gets $879K to re-establish historic Bella Coola/Kimsquit Eulachon Grease Trail

Access to Chilko-Newton Road south of Henry’s Crossing in the Chilcotin will be closed to the public during salmon spawning season from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31, 2022. (TNG map) A grizzly bear feeds on salmon to prepare for winter hibernation in the Chilcotin last fall. Once again, the Ministry of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship and Ministry of Forests have closed the Chilko-Newton Road to mitigate risks of human-bear contact during the salmon spawning season. (Monika Petersen file photo)
Road closure in Chilcotin set for Sept. 1 to reduce risk to humans, grizzly bears