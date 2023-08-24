PHOTOS: Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games Opening Ceremony rocks Rotary Stadium

Athletes packed the stands to take in the Opening Ceremony. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
The Abbotsford Skipping Sensations show off their skills. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
The Abbotsford Skipping Sensations show off their skills. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Abbotsford Youth Orchestra entertains on stage. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Legacy Dance rocks the show. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
(BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Huckerby receives the torch. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Dancers perform on the stage. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Athletes cheer on the show. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Calvin Dyck entertains the crowd. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
The Board of Directors pose for a group shot. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
The Chilliwack Harmony Chorus performs. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
94-year-old athlete Ron Huckerby carries the torch into Rotary Stadium on Wednesday (Aug. 23). (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)

Let the Games begin.

The Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games officially opened on Wednesday (Aug. 23) with the Opening Ceremony occurring at Rotary Stadium.

The event featured performances from Calvin Dyck and the Abbotsford Youth Orchestra, Chilliwack Harmony Chorus, Drumlines, the Legacy Dance Team and the Abbotsford Skipping Sensations.

Abbotsford Mayor Ross Siemens, Abbotsford South MLA Bruce Banman, Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP Brad Vis and Olympic wrestler hopeful Jasmit Singh Phulka all spoke and welcomed all to Abbotsford.

The torch was also lit to signify the opening of the Games.

The Games continue until Saturday (Aug. 26) at venues all across Abbotsford.

