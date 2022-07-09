(Vancouver Canucks/Twitter)

(Vancouver Canucks/Twitter)

PETEY 2.0: Canucks draft a second Elias Pettersson

It was deja vu for Canucks fans on July 8 during the NHL draft in Montreal

Why have one Elias Pettersson when the Vancouver Canucks can have two.

It was deja vu for Canucks fans on Friday (July 8) during the NHL draft in Montreal.

With the 80th overall pick, Vancouver selected Elias Pettersson. Finding a jersey for the Swedish defenceman may prove tricky, though.

The Canucks already has an Elias Pettersson — the team’s 23-year-old star centre.

Vancouver chose the original Pettersson fifth overall in the 2017 draft, and he’s since put up 221 points (97 goals, 124 assists) in 245 games.

The new addition said he’s never met the player with whom he shares a name, but is excited to be part of the same organization.

“It’s just amazing,” the new Elias Pettersson said.

READ MORE: Canucks take Swedish right-winger Jonathan Lekkerimaki in 1st round of NHL draft

READ MORE: NHL’s glass ceiling finally shattering as more women move into front-office roles

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Canucks

Previous story
Hosting 2030 Winter Olympics in B.C. estimated to cost $1.2B in public funds
Next story
For first time ever, CFL game set to be broadcast in an Indigenous language

Just Posted

Rosalie Montgomery was released from hospital Tuesday afternoon. (Photo submitted)
Injured bystander recovering after being shot at Williams Lake rodeo

Turner Lake, above Hunlen falls, is located in Tweedsmuir South Provincial Park. Tweedsmuir Air offers service into the area. (Graeme Owsianski photo)
Bella Coola ramps up for a busy tourism season, promoting sustainable travel

RCMP released an image of Jordell Sellars in December, 2019 in relation to firearms offences. (RCMP photo)
Jordell Sellars, 33, charged in Williams Lake Stampede shooting that left 2 injured

RCMP are still on scene Monday morning (July 4) after a shooting at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds Sunday injured two. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
BREAKING: Innocent bystander injured in Williams Lake Stampede shooting