Head coach Gordon Herbert (far right) celebrates with his German team after they defeated Serbia 83-77 in the FIBA World Cup final. (NBA.com Photo)

Head coach Gordon Herbert (far right) celebrates with his German team after they defeated Serbia 83-77 in the FIBA World Cup final. (NBA.com Photo)

B.C. coach leads Germany to historic world basketball title

Head coach Gordon Herbert’s German squad defeated Serbia 83-77 in the FIBA World Cup final

Canada had quite the day at the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Not only did the national team defeat the USA for bronze, but a Penticton native helped guide the German team to gold.

Gordon Herbert, who grew up in Penticton, playing for the Penticton Secondary School Lakers, coached Germany to an nervy 83-77 victory over Serbia in the gold-medal game.

Germany, who defeated the vaunted USA in the semifinals, was paced by Toronto Raptors guard Dennis Schroder’s 28 points.

Herbert has been at the helm of the German program since 2021. Previously, he has had coaching stints with the Toronto Raptors as an assistant in 2008-09, and was the Cup champion in the Finnish (2009), German (2004) and French (2007) leagues.

Germany’s victory was the first time ever at the FIBA World Cup. This year’s event was held in Manila, Philippines along with Jakarta, Indonesia.

Canada defeated the USA 127-118 in the bronze medal match in overtime, giving the Canucks their first ever medal at the event.

Full stats and information can be found at fiba.basketball/basketballworldcup.

READ MORE: Coldstream, Salmon Arm skiers named to provincial teams

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Dragonboaters hit Skaha Lake for beloved Penticton festival

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

basketballVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Quinn Hughes named as the latest Captain Canuck

Just Posted

Bella Coola RCMP executed a search warrant shortly after midnight on Aug. 19, seizing firearms, several cartridges of ammunition and other weapons. File image
Collision between motorcycle, van claims one life south of Williams Lake

Federal Minister of Crown-Indigenous Affairs, Gary Anandasangaree, delivers an apology on behalf of Canada to Williams Lake First Nation Sunday, Sept. 10 while WLFN Coun. Chris Wycotte and Chief Willie Sellars look on. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake First Nation receives federal apology for lost lands

Vernon’s Allan Brooks Nature Centre is launching the first phase of its new online learning platform. (ABNC photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about schools and education?

The last time the Bailey Bridge was repaired was in 2018. (Tom Hermance photo)
Bailey Bridge repair underway in Bella Coola Valley