New Jersey Devils’ Jack Hughes (86) and Edmonton Oilers’ Darnell Nurse (25) battle for the puck during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year’s King Clancy Memorial Trophy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

New Jersey Devils’ Jack Hughes (86) and Edmonton Oilers’ Darnell Nurse (25) battle for the puck during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year’s King Clancy Memorial Trophy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL’s King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Bo Horvat earns nomination for Vancouver Canucks

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year’s King Clancy Memorial Trophy.

The award is handed out annually to the player who “best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

One player is nominated from each of the league’s 32 teams.

The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up will get $5,000 for a charity.

A committee of senior NHL executives, including commissioner Gary Bettman and deputy commissioner Bill Daly, will pick the winner.

Former Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne won the award last season.

READ MORE: Vancouver Canucks have June 1 deadline to re-sign coach Bruce Boudreau

The full list of nominees includes Ryan Getzlaf (Anaheim Ducks), Andrew Ladd (Arizona Coyotes), Nick Foligno (Boston Bruins), Jeff Skinner (Buffalo Sabres), Mikael Backlund (Calgary Flames), Jordan Staal (Carolina Hurricanes), Conor Murphy (Chicago Blackhawks), Nazem Kadri (Colorado Avalanche), Jack Roslovic (Columbus Blue Jackets), Jason Robertson (Dallas Stars), Alex Nedeljkovic (Detroit Red Wings), Nurse (Oilers), Aleksander Barkov (Florida Panthers), Cal Petersen (Los Angeles Kings), Matt Dumba (Minnesota Wild), Montreal Canadiens (Jake Allen), Luke Kunin (Nashville Predators), Subban (Devils), Anders Lee (New York Islanders), Chris Kreider (New York Rangers), Nick Holden (Ottawa Senators), Scott Laughton (Philadelphia Flyers), Bryan Rust (Pittsburgh Penguins), Matt Nieto (San Jose Sharks), Jaden Schwartz (Seattle Kraken), Ryan O’Reilly (St. Louis Blues), Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay Lightning), Wayne Simmonds (Toronto Maple Leafs), Bo Horvat (Vancouver Canucks), Max Pacioretty (Vegas Golden Knights), Garnet Hathaway (Washington Capitals), Josh Morrissey (Winnipeg Jets).

THE CANADIAN PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CanucksNHL

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Missing Gretzky rookie card returned to owner 7 years later by Kelowna RCMP

Just Posted

WLFN Councillor Chris Wycotte (left) and Chief Willie Sellars said Monday (April 25) they are excited about what the future holds for their community after announcing a proposed agreement-in-principle with the federal government worth $135 million. The settlement is intended to address the loss of WLFN village lands taken from them 160 years ago which now form the city of Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake First Nation to hold referendum on proposed $135 million federal settlement

Surrey-based sitar player Sharanjeet Singh Mand on Mt. Everest in Nepal, in a video posted to his Facebook page.
Watch B.C. sitar virtuoso play at Mt. Everest base camp in ‘special’ trek up famous mountain

Vaping is more popular now than in 2020, affecting young Canadians the most (File photo/Andy Hobbs)
Vaping is increasing in popularity, especially among young Canadians: poll

A haze of wildfire smoke from B.C. hangs over the downtown as pedestrian walks past in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, July 15, 2021. The record-breaking heat wave that scorched western North America in June 2021 was among the most extreme ever recorded globally, new modelling and analysis by researchers at universities in the United Kingdom shows. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Last summer’s B.C., Alberta heat wave was among most extreme ever recorded: UK study