Cst. Mike Della-Paolera returns Ian Moore’s Wayne Gretzky rookie card. (Kelowna RCMP photo)

Cst. Mike Della-Paolera returns Ian Moore’s Wayne Gretzky rookie card. (Kelowna RCMP photo)

Kelowna RCMP return prized Gretzky rookie card

Valuable card stolen in 2015 break-and-enter

Kelowna RCMP are the true Great Ones in a story of a valuable hockey card returning to its rightful owner.

Ian Moore is back in possession of a prized 1979 Wayne Gretzky rookie card that was stolen in a break-and-enter at a business in West Kelowna in 2015.

The case eventually went cold without many leads, and was closed without any arrests.

It was four years later in 2019 that Kelowna officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle on Boyce Crescent in Kelowna, leading to the arrest of a man and woman in possession of a pile of stolen property.

Brought back to the Kelowna detachment to be stored as exhibits, among the pile was the Gretzky card.

Officers once again came across the card in April of 2022, and upon doing some research, their interest was piqued as to the high value of the card.

“When I learned there was a vintage hockey card in exhibits, I immediately remembered the investigation from 2015,” said Cst. Rick Goodwin of the Kelowna RCMP Target Team. “I dug up the details of the old file and was able to track down Mr. Moore. I was surprised to learn he still had my old business card I had given him years earlier”.

Moore was able to identify the card at the detachment without needing to see it, giving an exact description and records and documents.

Moore said he was “very impressed” with Cst. Goodwin’s digging after all these years.

“I am grateful for all the hard work that has been done to return my card.”

READ MORE: Central Okanagan SAR dog Chase sharpened his sniffer during training

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaNHLRCMP

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Salt Lake, Sapporo head race to 2030 Olympics, and maybe ‘34

Just Posted

WLFN Councillor Chris Wycotte (left) and Chief Willie Sellars said Monday (April 25) they are excited about what the future holds for their community after announcing a proposed agreement-in-principle with the federal government worth $135 million. The settlement is intended to address the loss of WLFN village lands taken from them 160 years ago which now form the city of Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake First Nation to hold referendum on proposed $135 million federal settlement

Wet’suwet’en supporters and Coastal GasLink opponents continue to protest outside the B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, February 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Ottawa feared repeat of 2020 rail blockades before B.C. pipeline arrests last fall

North Vancouver community members and Ukrainian-Canadians gathered May 1 to offer up their thoughts to those stuck in Ukraine. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)
VIDEO: North Vancouver community gathers in solidarity with Ukraine

Interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen rises during Question Period, Wednesday, April 27, 2022 in Ottawa. Conservative caucus members have been instructed not to comment on a leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion, suggesting the top court could overturn a 1973 decision that legalized abortion. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Bloc seeks abortion rights vote, as Tories told to stay silent on U.S. draft ruling