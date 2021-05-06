Edmonton Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl (29) is chased by Vancouver Canucks’ Quinn Hughes (43) and Matthew Highmore (15) during second-period NHL action in Edmonton on Thursday, May 6, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Edmonton Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl (29) is chased by Vancouver Canucks’ Quinn Hughes (43) and Matthew Highmore (15) during second-period NHL action in Edmonton on Thursday, May 6, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Hamonic’s Gordie Howe hat trick lifts Canucks to 6-3 win over Oilers

Vancouver snaps six-game losing skid

Travis Hamonic had a goal and an assist Thursday, helping the visiting Vancouver Canucks snap a six-game losing skid with a decisive 6-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

Hamonic also dropped the gloves with Alex Chiasson in the second period to register a Gordie Howe hat trick. Nils Hoglander and Jayce Hawryluk each scored and notched a helper for Vancouver (20-25-3), while Jack Rathbone, Tyler Graovac and Brock Boeser all added goals.

Leon Draisaitl found the back of the net twice for Edmonton (32-17-2), Jesse Puljujarvi scored and Connor McDavid added three assists.

The Oilers outshot the Canucks 42-27 but Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko kept his side in the game, making 39 saves, including a stop on a McDavid penalty shot.

Mikko Koskinen was pulled from Edmonton’s crease midway through the first period after allowing four goals on four shots. Mike Smith stopped 21-of-23 in relief and registered an assist on Draisaitl’s first goal.

Boeser’s sealed the score at 6-3 with less than five minutes left on the game clock. Vancouver’s leading scorer unleashed a rocket that sailed between Smith and the post. It was his 20th goal of the year.

The Oilers were down 5-2 heading into the final frame Thursday but refused to relent. Draisaitl finally beat Demko 12:55 into third with a shot from the bottom of the left face-off circle, his second of the night and 28th goal of the season.

McDavid tallied his third assist on the play. He continues to lead the NHL in scoring with 96 points (31 goals, 65 assists) in the pandemic-condensed campaign.

Moments before Draisaitl scored, McDavid was awarded a penalty shot after Vancouver defenceman Tylre Myers slashed him from behind on a breakaway.

The Oilers captain wove his way in and flipped a shot on net from in tight, but Demko stretched out to make the pad stop.

The Canucks held a 4-2 lead heading into the second and Graovac widened the cushion 9:42 into the period. His sharp-angle shot from the goal line ticked off the back of Smith’s helmet and in over the netminder’s shoulder.

It was Graovac’s first goal since Nov. 30, 2019 when the Canucks downed the Oilers 5-2.

Moments before, Hamonic hit Chiasson near centre ice and the Edmonton forward took issue with the play, prompting the pair to drop the gloves. After a quick skirmish, both headed to the box to serve out five-minute majors for fighting.

Much of the action came in the first period of Thursday’s game with six goals across the frame.

Hoglander opened the scoring just 31 seconds in.

The Swedish rookie got around Puljujarvi and blasted a shot past Koskinen from the left face-off circle for his 10th goal of the year.

Rathbone added to the tally 4:43 into the first. A shot from Hawryluk was blocked in front of the net and Rathbone picked up the puck in the slot, sending a wrist shot over Koskinen’s glove for his first NHL goal in his second game.

Vancouver went up 3-0 just 50 seconds later when Hamonic bounced a puck in off Koskinen’s shoulder.

It was the veteran defenceman’s first goal of the year and his first in a Canucks jersey.

Koskinen was chased 12:22 into the opening frame after Hawryluk sent a shot through his legs, building Vancouver’s lead to 4-0.

The Canucks netminder responded by smashing his stick on the goal post until it snapped.

READ MORE: Draisaitl, McDavid dominant as Oilers down beleaguered Canucks 4-1

Edmonton got on the board with a power-play strike 16:41 into the first after Graovac was called for high sticking.

Smith sent the puck up the ice to McDavid on a Canucks change. The Oilers captain left a drop pass for Draisaitl and he blasted a shot under Demko’s stick to make it 4-1.

Edmonton has the top power play in the NHL, capitalizing on 27.2 per cent of its chances this season.

The Oilers were 2 for 5 with the man advantage on Thursday. The Canucks went 0 for 4 on the power play.

Puljujarvi cut Vancouver’s lead to 4-2 before the end of the first, sending a shot in off the far post for his 14th goal of the year.

The Oilers still hold a 5-3 edge over the Canucks in the 10-game series. The next round will go Saturday in Edmonton.

NOTES: The result snapped a three-game win streak for Edmonton. The Oilers beat the Canucks 4-1 on Tuesday. … Edmonton forward Patrick Russell played his first game since March 13.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

The Canadian Press

CanuckshockeyNHLVancouver

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Misogyny, racism and bullying prevalent across Canadian youth hockey, survey finds

Just Posted

From now to November, WildsafeBC will be educating the public through its various programs in the community of Bella Coola. (Black Press Media file photo)
Bears are back, and so is WildSafeBC

Rae will be working hard to reach out to community members in new and innovative ways

Bella Coola’s new WildSafeBC co-ordinator, Rae Kokeš, has spent the last 10 years in Africa working in lion, human, conflict, and is a wildlife biologist by trade. (Photo submitted)
From the savannas of Africa to the Bella Coola Valley

New Wildsafe BC coordinator ready to tackle wildlife conflict

Bella Coola Valley Ridge Riders Horse Club board member Annika Granander watches, and participates in the gymkhana Sunday (Photo submitted)
Sunshine and smiles all around Bella Coola Ridge Riders Horse Club gymkhana

The event was the first of the year, with COVID-19 safety precautions in place

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Stolen truck found broken down on Highway 97C, Williams Lake suspect arrested near Ashcroft

A security guard first noticed the truck, and thought it looked suspicious

A build up of lint in a clothes dryer is believed to have caused a house fire in Alexis Creek Sunday evening, April 4, 2021. (Photo submitted)
Clothing dryer suspected cause of Alexis Creek home fire, owner wants to warn others

Neil Miller is thankful he still has his horses, community support and his life

Protesters attempt to stop clear-cutting of old-growth trees in Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew. (Will O’Connell photo)
VIDEO: Workers, activists clash at site of Vancouver Island logging operation

Forest license holders asking for independent investigation into incident

Starting Tuesday, May 11, B.C. adults born in 1981 and earlier will be able to register for a vaccine dose. (Haley Ritchie/Black Press Media)
BC adults 40+ eligible to book COVID-19 vaccinations next week

Starting Tuesday, people born in 1981 and earlier will be able to schedule their inoculation against the virus

Parks Canada and Tla-o-qui-aht Tribal Parks dig the washed up Princess M out from sand along the south shore of the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve. (Nora O’Malley photo)
Rescue attempt costs man his boat off Pacific Rim National Park Reserve

Coast Guard response questioned after volunteer responder’s speedboat capsizes in heavy swells

Al Kowalko shows off the province’s first electric school bus, running kids to three elementary and two secondary schools on the West Shore. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
B.C.’s first electric school bus making the rounds in Victoria suburbs

No emissions, no fuel costs and less maintenance will offset the $750K upfront expense

Road sign on Highway 1 west of Hope warns drivers of COVID-19 essential travel road checks on the highways into the B.C. Interior. (Jessica Peters/Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. residents want travel checks at Alberta border, MLA says

Police road checks in place at highways out of Vancouver area

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Victoria police say the photo they circulated of an alleged cat thief was actually a woman taking her own cat to the vet. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Photo of suspected cat thief released by Victoria police actually just woman with her pet

Police learned the she didn’t steal Penelope the cat, and was actually taking her cat to the vet

(StudentAid BC)
B.C. says student loan websites back up after hack with no private data leaked

Hack happened late Sunday night

The Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker Louis S. St-Laurent sails past a iceberg in Lancaster Sound, Friday, July 11, 2008. The federal government is expected to end nearly two years of mystery today and reveal its plan to build a new, long overdue heavy icebreaker for the Canadian Coast Guard. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Vancouver, Quebec shipyards to each get new heavy icebreaker, cost remains a mystery

Vancouver’s Seaspan Shipyards and Quebec-based Chantier Davie will each build an icebreaker for the coast guard

Most Read