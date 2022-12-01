FILE - Gaylord Perry greets fans at the All-Star FanFest in Washington, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young winner Gaylord Perry, a master of the spitball, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at his home in Gaffney, S.C. He was 88. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Gaylord Perry, two-time baseball Cy Young winner, dies at 84

Perry was a five-time All-Star who was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1991

Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young Award winner Gaylord Perry, a master of the spitball, died Thursday. He was 84.

Perry died at his home in Gaffney at about 5 a.m. Thursday of natural causes, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said. He did not provide additional details.

Perry pitched for eight major-league teams from 1962 until 1983. He won the Cy Young with Cleveland in 1972 and with San Diego in 1978 just after turning 40.

Perry was a five-time All-Star who was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1991.

He had a career record of 314-255, finished with 3,554 strikeouts and used a pitching style where he doctored baseballs or made batters believe he was doctoring them. His 1974 autobiography was titled “Me and the Spitter.”

After his career, Perry founded the baseball program at Limestone College in Gaffney and was its coach for the first three years.

RELATED: Fan who caught Judge’s 62nd homer unsure what he’ll do with it

Baseball

Previous story
PODCAST: What does the NFL future look like for Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers?

Just Posted

Puntzi Mountain is the coldest spot in the province Dec. 1. 2022. (Photo submitted)
Puntzi Mountain coldest spot in B.C., extreme cold warning issued for Chilcotin

Jordan Williams laid in a hospital bed on life support for many days before his family made the difficult decision to remove the tubes keeping him alive after using drugs reportedly containing fentanyl. (Photo courtesy of Stormy Narcisse)
Family shares grief after man, 30, dies from toxic drug poisoning on Williams Lake streets

Dean Hare, left, and David Gibbons, right, stand beside Charlene Belleau as she sings at a pop-up education overdose prevention site. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Pop-up education overdose prevention site start of something new for Williams Lake

A snowfall warning has been issued Tuesday, Nov. 29 for the Cariboo, Chilcotin and North Thompson regions. Snow has begun falling lightly in Williams Lake Tuesday morning. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Snowfall warning issued for Cariboo, Chilcotin, North Thompson regions