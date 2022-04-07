Adelia Paul from Kitimat playing for the Vancouver All My Relations takes a free throw during Women’s Division play versus Similkameen on Day 4 at the All Native Basketball Tournament April 6 in Prince Rupert. (Thom Barker photo)

Day 5 schedule for the All Native Basketball Tournament

Four teams from the Seniors Divsion have been eliminated

The following is the schedule for Day 5 of the All Native Basketball Tournament at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre.

WOMEN’S DIVISION

All games will be played in the arena

Similkameen vs Kitimaat

April 7 at 8 a.m.

Greenville vs Prince Ruprt

April 7 at 11 a.m.

Vancouver vs Hesquiaht

April 7 at 2:30 p.m.

Hazelton vs (Winner of Similkameen vs Kitimaat)

April 7 at 6 p.m.

(Winner of Greenville vs Prince Ruprt) vs (Loser of Similkameen vs Kitimaat)

April 7 at 10 p.m.

INTERMEDIATE DIVISION

All games will be played in the Main Gym

Kitimaat vs Lax Kwa’alaams

April 7 at 8 a.m.

Kitkatla vs Bella Coola

April 7 at 9:30 a.m.

Vancouver vs Bella Bella

April 7 at 11 a.m.

Burnaby vs Prince Rupert

April 7 at 6 p.m.

SENIORS DIVISION

All games will be played in the Main Gym

Similkameen vs Kincolith

April 7 at 1 p.m.

Lytton vs Hazelton

April 7 at 2:30 p.m.

Ahousaht vs Skidegate

April 7 at 4 p.m.

Lax Kwa’alaams vs (Winner of Similkameen vs Kincolith)

April 7 at 8 p.m.

Massett vs (Winner of Lytton vs Hazelton)

April 7 at 10 p.m.

MASTERS DIVISION

All games will be played in the arena

Kincolith vs Lax Kwa’alaams

April 7 at 9:30 a.m.

Massett vs Kitkatla

April 7 at 1 p.m.

Gitwinksihlkw vs New Aiyansh

April 7 at 4 p.m.

Prince Rupert vs (Winner of Kincolith vs Lax Kwa’alaams)

April 7 at 8:30 p.m.

