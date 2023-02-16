Day 5 Recap: Three semifinals set, eliminations continue at All Native tourney

Wednesday saw Burnaby continue to dominate the Senior Men’s Division and one of the semifinals matchups decided in each of the Seniors, Intermediates and Masters.
The team from down south, who ran away with the Intermediate title in 2022, showed no sign of weakening in their run to add a Seniors title dispatching the defending champions Gitxaala to the elimination bracket 101 – 58.
It was never really a contest as the nimble Chiefs ran away with the first quarter banging down 36 points, including 21 from beyond the arc, to Gitxaala’s 10. While the warriors showed signs of pulling it together in the second quarter with 23 points, they were still outscored by eight.
Burnaby also bombed the champs in the third 19 -7 before backing off in the final frame.
The win propelled the Chiefs into the first semifinal in the division against Skidegate by virtue of their win Feb. 15 against Massett 91 – 73. That game will be played at 1 p.m. on Friday.
Semifinals were also set in the Intermediate and Masters Divisions on Day 5.
On the Intermediate side, Prince Rupert advanced over Gitxsan (Hazelton) 86 – 53 while Heiltsuk edged their way in over Skidegate 79 -78.
In the Masters group, Prince Rupert will play Gitmidiik (New Aiyansh) for a berth in the final. Rupert qualified on Tuesday with a win over Gitwinksihlkw 87 – 63.
Gitmidiik got there Wednesday by defeating Gitxsan 51 -49.
Eliminations continued on Feb. 15 with at least one fairly significant upset. The Gitanmaax (Hazelton) women were ranked third coming into the week, but were relegated to the elimination bracket in their bye game on Tuesday by 2023 host Nation Laxgalts’ap.
While they were able to easily advance Wednesday morning crushing Gitga’at 66 – 22, Hesquiaht, who also played earlier in the day had a little more in the tank in the late draw to bounce Gitanmaax out of the tournament.
As of the end of play on Wednesday, 11 more teams had been eliminated winnowing the field from 55 teams to 31.
FEBRUARY 15, 2023, Complete Results
WOMEN’S DIVISION
All games were played in the arena
8 a.m. Gitga’at (Hartley Bay) 22 vs Gitanmaax (Hazelton) 66
Top Scorers
Gitga’at – Tracy – 11
Gitanmaax – Tatum Jack – 20
9:30 a.m. Hesquiaht 73 vs Massett 32
Top Scorers
Hesquiaht – Destiny Hanson – 22
Massett – Joey Pringle – 9
1 p.m. Lax Kw’alaams 39 vs Prince Rupert 68
Top Scorers
Lax Kw’alaams – Aliyah White – 14
PR – Carly Cochrane – 13
4 p.m. Similkameen 67 vs Laxgalts’ap (Greenville) 44
Top Scorers
Similkameen – Jade Montgomery, Madison Terbasket and Nicola Terbasket
Laxgalts’ap – Jewel Leeson – 10
8 p.m. Gitanmaax 51 vs Hesquiaht 54
Top Scorers
Gitanmaax – Taylor Wale and Misty Wells -10
Hesquiaht – Destiny Hanson – 15
INTERMEDIATE DIVISION
All games were played in the main gym
8 a.m. Laxgalts’ap (Greenville) 78 vs Massett 75
Top Scorers
Massett – Stanley Swanson – 25
Laxgalts’ap -Bryson Stevens – 20
9:30 a.m. Gingolx (Kincolith) 67 vs Gitga’at (Hartley Bay) 53
Top Scorers
Gingolx – Bryson Gurney -23
Gitga’at – Jon Clifton – 34
11 a.m. Prince Rupert 86 vs Gitxsan (Hazelton) 53
Top Scorers
PR – George Henry – 27
Gitxsan – Kalem Wilson – 11
6:30 p.m. Skidegate 78 vs Heiltsuk (Bella Bella) 79
Top Scorers
Sidegate – Kole Jones – 30
Heiltsuk – Blake Landsdowne – 23
SENIORS DIVISION
All games were played in the main gym
1 p.m. Gingolx (Kincolith) 59 vs Massett 79
Top Scorers
Gingolx – David Stewart Jr. – 25
Massett – Jess Williams – 18
2:30 p.m. Metlakatla BC 57 vs Lax Kw’alaams 81
Metlakatla – Kade Santos – 18
Lax Kw’alaams – Taylor Ross – 26
4 p.m. Heiltsuk (Bella Bella) 72 vs Similkameen 107
Top Scorers
Heiltsuk – Jordan Gladstone -27
Similkameen – Kaleb Montgomery Reid – 25
8 p.m. Burnaby 101 vs Gitxaala 58
Top Scorers
Burnaby – Ronnie Battle and Marlon Edgar-Apps – 28
Gitxaala – Joe Lewis Jr. – 25
9:30 p.m. Skidegate 91 vs Massett 73
Top Scorers
Sidegate – Jason Alsop – 22
Massett – Chris Campbell – 22
MASTERS DIVISION
All games were played in the arena
11 a.m. Skidegate 59 vs Heiltsuk (Bella Bella) 43
Top Scorers
Skidegate – Jon MacIntyre -15
Heiltsuk – Burl Gladstone – 11
2:30 p.m. Gitxsan (Hazelton) 49 vs Gitmidiik (New Aiyansh) 51
Top Scorers
Gitxsan – Jess Olson – 15
Gitmidiik – Richard Wolff – 17
6:30 p.m. Hydaburg 89 vs Gitga’at 66
Top Scorers
Hydaburg – TJ Young – 40
Gitga’at – Myron Dundas – 15
9:30 p.m. Gingolx (Kincolith) 49 vs Skidegate 50
Top Scorers
Gingolx – Simon Gurney – 23
Skidegate – David Ryan – 19