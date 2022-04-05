Day 3 schedule of the 62nd annual All Native Basketball Tournament

Games are being played infront of a full-house

The following is the schedule for Day 3 of the All Native Basketball Tournament at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre

WOMEN’S DIVISION

All games will be played in the arena

Bella Bella vs Kincolith

April 5 at 8 a.m.

New Aiyansh vs Alert Bay

April 5 at 11 a.m.

Gitwinksihlkw vs Massett

April 5 at 2:30 p.m.

Greenville vs Lax Kw’alaams

April 5 at 6:30 p.m.

Kitkatla vs Bella Bella

April 5 at 9:30 p.m.

INTERMEDIATE DIVISION

All games will be played in the main gym

Bella Bella vs Hazelton

April 5 at 8 a.m.

Kitkatla vs Burnaby

April 5 at 9:30 a.m.

Bella Coola vs Vancouver

April 5 at 11 a.m.

Prince Rupert vs Greenville

April 5 at 6:30 p.m.

SENIORS DIVISION

All games will be played in the main gym

Bella Bella vs Lytton

April 5 at 1 p.m.

Metlakatla AK vs Hazelton

April 5 at 2:30 p.m.

Skidegate vs (Winner of Bella Bella vs Lytton)

April 5 at 9:30 p.m.

Lax Kw’alaams vs Kitkatla

April 5 at 8 p.m.

Ahousaht vs Massett

April 5 at 4 p.m.

MASTERS DIVISION

All games will be played in the arena

Lax Kw’alaams vs Prince Rupert

April 5 at 9:30 a.m.

Bella Bella vs Massett

April 5 at 1 p.m.

New Aiyansh vs Kincolith

April 5 at 4 p.m.

Kitkatla vs Skidegate

April 5 at 8 p.m.