Day 3 schedule of the 62nd annual All Native Basketball Tournament

The following is the schedule for Day 3 of the All Native Basketball Tournament at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre
WOMEN’S DIVISION
All games will be played in the arena
Bella Bella vs Kincolith
April 5 at 8 a.m.
New Aiyansh vs Alert Bay
April 5 at 11 a.m.
Gitwinksihlkw vs Massett
April 5 at 2:30 p.m.
Greenville vs Lax Kw’alaams
April 5 at 6:30 p.m.
Kitkatla vs Bella Bella
April 5 at 9:30 p.m.
INTERMEDIATE DIVISION
All games will be played in the main gym
Bella Bella vs Hazelton
April 5 at 8 a.m.
Kitkatla vs Burnaby
April 5 at 9:30 a.m.
Bella Coola vs Vancouver
April 5 at 11 a.m.
Prince Rupert vs Greenville
April 5 at 6:30 p.m.
SENIORS DIVISION
All games will be played in the main gym
Bella Bella vs Lytton
April 5 at 1 p.m.
Metlakatla AK vs Hazelton
April 5 at 2:30 p.m.
Skidegate vs (Winner of Bella Bella vs Lytton)
April 5 at 9:30 p.m.
Lax Kw’alaams vs Kitkatla
April 5 at 8 p.m.
Ahousaht vs Massett
April 5 at 4 p.m.
MASTERS DIVISION
All games will be played in the arena
Lax Kw’alaams vs Prince Rupert
April 5 at 9:30 a.m.
Bella Bella vs Massett
April 5 at 1 p.m.
New Aiyansh vs Kincolith
April 5 at 4 p.m.
Kitkatla vs Skidegate
April 5 at 8 p.m.