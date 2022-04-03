Kitkatla and Alert Bay battle for the ball in the key during Game 6 of the opening round of Women’s Division play at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert April 3. (Thom Barker photo)

Kitkatla and Alert Bay battle for the ball in the key during Game 6 of the opening round of Women’s Division play at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert April 3. (Thom Barker photo)

Day 2 schedule of the 62nd annual All Native Basketball Tournament

Intermediates, Seniors and Masters divisions will be playing their round 1 games

The following is the schedule for Day 2 of the All Native Basketball Tournament at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre.

WOMEN’S DIVISION:

All games will take place in the arena

Gitwinksihlkw vs Rain

April 4 at 8 a.m.

Vancouver vs Massett

April 4 at 9:30 a.m.

Hazelton vs Greenville

April 4 at 11 a.m.

Hesquiaht vs Similkameen

April 4 at 1 p.m.

Kitimaat vs Kitkatla

April 4 at 4 p.m.

Lax Kw’alaams vs Skidegate

April 4 at 8 p.m.

INTERMEDIATE DIVISION:

All games will take place in the main gym

Vancouver vs Hartley Bay

April 4 at 8 a.m.

Hazelton vs Kitimaat

April 4 at 9:30 a.m.

Burnaby vs Skidegate

April 4 at 11 a.m.

Greenville vs Lax Kw’alaams

April 4 at 6:30 p.m.

SENIORS DIVISION:

All games will be played in the main gym

Hazelton vs Prince Rupert

April 4 at 1 p.m.

Lax Kw’alaams vs Similkameen

April 4 at 4 p.m.

Kincolith vs Kitkatla

April 4 at 4 p.m.

Ahousaht vs New Aiyansh

April 4 at 8 p.m.

Massett vs Alert Bay

April 4 at 9:30 p.m.

MASTERS DIVISION:

All games will be played in the arena

Kitkatla vs Massett

April 4 at 2:30 p.m.

Kincolith vs Skidegate

April 4 at 6:30 p.m.

Gitwinksihlkw vs Terrace

April 4 at 9:30 p.m.

