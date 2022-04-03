Day 2 schedule of the 62nd annual All Native Basketball Tournament

The following is the schedule for Day 2 of the All Native Basketball Tournament at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre.
WOMEN’S DIVISION:
All games will take place in the arena
Gitwinksihlkw vs Rain
April 4 at 8 a.m.
Vancouver vs Massett
April 4 at 9:30 a.m.
Hazelton vs Greenville
April 4 at 11 a.m.
Hesquiaht vs Similkameen
April 4 at 1 p.m.
Kitimaat vs Kitkatla
April 4 at 4 p.m.
Lax Kw’alaams vs Skidegate
April 4 at 8 p.m.
INTERMEDIATE DIVISION:
All games will take place in the main gym
Vancouver vs Hartley Bay
April 4 at 8 a.m.
Hazelton vs Kitimaat
April 4 at 9:30 a.m.
Burnaby vs Skidegate
April 4 at 11 a.m.
Greenville vs Lax Kw’alaams
April 4 at 6:30 p.m.
SENIORS DIVISION:
All games will be played in the main gym
Hazelton vs Prince Rupert
April 4 at 1 p.m.
Lax Kw’alaams vs Similkameen
April 4 at 4 p.m.
Kincolith vs Kitkatla
April 4 at 4 p.m.
Ahousaht vs New Aiyansh
April 4 at 8 p.m.
Massett vs Alert Bay
April 4 at 9:30 p.m.
MASTERS DIVISION:
All games will be played in the arena
Kitkatla vs Massett
April 4 at 2:30 p.m.
Kincolith vs Skidegate
April 4 at 6:30 p.m.
Gitwinksihlkw vs Terrace
April 4 at 9:30 p.m.