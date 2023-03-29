Minnesota State’s Akito Hirose (2) and St. Cloud State’s Kevin Fitzgerald (28) watch the puck during the third period of an NCAA men’s Frozen Four hockey semifinal in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 8, 2021. The Vancouver Canucks have signed free-agent defenceman Hirose to a two-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Keith Srakocic

Minnesota State’s Akito Hirose (2) and St. Cloud State’s Kevin Fitzgerald (28) watch the puck during the third period of an NCAA men’s Frozen Four hockey semifinal in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 8, 2021. The Vancouver Canucks have signed free-agent defenceman Hirose to a two-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Keith Srakocic

Canucks sign college standout Akito Hirose to entry-level contract

College free agent defenceman inks a one-year deal

The Vancouver Canucks have signed free-agent defenceman Akito Hirose to a one-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Hirose, 23, had four goals and 23 assists in 38 games with Minnesota State University this season, his third in the NCAA.

The six-foot, 170-pound college standout from Calgary had two goals and 24 assists in 38 games with Minnesota State last season.

Hirose’s older brother, Taro, has played 58 National Hockey League games after signing with the Detroit Red Wings out of college in 2019.

“As we continue to look at ways to improve the depth of our organization, signing a defenceman with this type of skillset is an important move for our hockey club,” said Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin in a press release. “Akito is a strong skater and he has put up impressive numbers on both sides of the ice in the NCAA and BCHL.

“We feel that our coaches and development team will provide him with the help and support he needs to start his pro career off in the right way.”

The move is the Canucks’ latest college free-agent signing after the club signed Western Michigan University centre Max Sasson to an entry-level deal on Sunday.

Sasson, 22, had 42 points in 38 games in his sophomore season in the NCAA.

READ MORE: THE MOJ: Of course, the worst has (predictably) happened, the Canucks are good again

NHLvancouver canucks

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna goalie suspended for rest of SJHL season after refusing breath screening

Just Posted

RCMP arrive at the 44.5 kilometre point of the Morice West Forest Service Road on March 29 to execute a warrant obtained following an incident in which a Coastal GasLink worker was allegedly swarmed by a group of masked individuals on March 26. (Yintah Access video screen capture)
5 people arrested as police investigate alleged swarming of Coastal GasLink worker

100 Mile House’s Provincial Courthouse. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Sentencing begins for ex-teacher in assault, sexual interference of 100 Mile youth

An area of the Raush Valley, located on Simpcw First Nation between McBride and Valemount. The nation has self declared the valley an Indigenous Protected and Conserved Area. (Credit: Fraser Headwaters Alliance)
Simpcw First Nation self-declares valley north of Clearwater an Indigenous protected area

Nuxalk Nation player Annika Parr, right, looks to get past a Syilx opponent during the U17 girls’ final at the Junior All-Native Tournament on Friday, March 24, at Nanaimo’s John Barsby Secondary School gym. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
Teams play like champions at Junior All-Native Tournament in Nanaimo

Pop-up banner image