Canada's Steven Dubois celebrates after winning the silver medal in the men's 1,500-metre short-track speedskating event at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Canadian Steven Dubois wins silver in short-track speedskating

Dubois was the lone Canadian in the 1,500 final

Canadian Steven Dubois has won a silver medal in the men’s 1,500-metre short-track speedskating event at the Beijing Olympics.

The 24-year-old Dubois from Terrebonne, Que. claimed second place in a photo-finish over bronze medallist Semion Elistratov of Russia.

Hwang Daeheon of South Korea won the gold medal.

Hwang is the world record holder in the 1,000 and won silver in the 500 at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang.

Dubois was the lone Canadian in the 1,500 final after five-time medallist Charles Hamelin, 37, and Pascal Dion, 27, both failed to make it beyond the semifinals.

More to come.

—The Canadian Press

Olympics

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about women’s hockey?

Just Posted

Pacific Coastal Airlines will resume service to the Anahim Lake Airport beginning March 1. (CRD photo)
Pacific Coastal will resume Anahim Lake service March 1

Esk’etemc Chief Fred Robbins (right) talks to teachers during a cross-cultural training workshop in his community aimed at reconciliation. (Photo submitted)
Esk’etemc First Nation continues residential school survivor healing journey with concrete steps

Hazel was rescued at the Anahim Lake transfer station and brought to the WL SPCA for care. (BC SPCA photo)
Injured cat abandoned at Chilcotin transfer station recovering at Williams Lake SPCA

A Northern Saw-whet Owl with radio tag on its back (Sachi Dell photo)
Radio Tracking Northern Saw-whet Owls in BC