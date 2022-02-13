Canada’s Steven Dubois celebrates his bronze medal finish at the finish line for the men’s 500 metre short-track speed skating final at the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Canada’s Steven Dubois celebrates his bronze medal finish at the finish line for the men’s 500 metre short-track speed skating final at the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Canada’s Steven Dubois wins bronze in men’s 500-metre short-track event

Dubois finished third behind Shaoang Liu of Hungary and Konstantin Ivliev of Russia

Canada’s Steven Dubois has won a bronze medal in the men’s 500-metre short-track speedskating final at the Beijing Olympics.

Dubois finished third behind Shaoang Liu of Hungary and Konstantin Ivliev of Russia.

The 24-year-old from Terrebonne, Que., won silver in the 1,500-metre event last week.

Dubois was advanced to the A final after the judges determined he’d been bumped by South Korea’s Hwang Daeheon in his semifinal heat.

Fellow Canadian Jordan Pierre-Gilles was eliminated earlier after falling in the quarterfinals.

The Canadian women’s 3,000-metre relay team failed to reach the podium, finishing fourth.

The Canadian Press

Beijing 2022 Winter Games

