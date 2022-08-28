United States’ David Still attempts too tackle Canada’s Josiah Morra during their Los Angeles rugby sevens series pool match at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Canada drops all 3 games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

Canada will play in a 9th place qualifier on Sunday

So much for a happy Hollywood ending.

Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S.

Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5 at halftime.

Josiah Morra, Brock Webster and Anton Ngongo had Canada’s tries against South Africa, and Cooper Coats added a conversion. And against the U.S., Josh Thiel, Morra and Webster had the tries, while Webster also had a convert.

Canada will play in a ninth place qualifier on Sunday against the third-place finisher in Pool C, which consists of Fiji, Ireland, France and Wales.

The Canadian Press

rugbySports

