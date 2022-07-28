Bella Coola Valley well-represented at 2022 BC Summer Games

Bella Coola Valley twins Ayanna Parr and Annika Parr fifth and sixth back row were part of the Cariboo North East five-on-five basketball team at the 2022 BC Summer Games held in Prince George. (Photo submitted) Eight Bella Coola youth were part of the Cariboo North East (Zone 8) Athletics team who competed in track and field at the 2022 BC Summer Games, July 20 to 25, held in Prince George. (Photo submitted) Bella Coola youth were part of the Cariboo North East (Zone 8) team that competed at the BC Summer Games in Prince George July 20 - 25. (Photo submitted)

Bella Coola Valley athletes participated well at the 2022 BC Summer Games in Prince George, said track and field coach Alex Boileau.

“Six hundred medals were handed out this year in 30 different events and 33 were awarded to Zone 8 teams and athletes representing the Cariboo, Prince George, Bella Coola and Norteast region.”

Competing from Bella Coola on the Cariboo North East team were Annika and Ayanna Parr in the 5-on-5 Women’s Basketball which placed fifth overall.

“Both girls played extremely hard and were starters on the team,” Boileau said.

In Athletics women age 14 and 15, Isla Hodgson placed 12th in the triple jump at 7.79 m, 27th in the 200 metre-run time 31.01 and 20th in long jump for 3.66 m.

Morgan Boileau placed 10th in the 2,000-metre run for a time of 7:36.27, 16th in the 800 metre-run 2:40:67, 18th place in the 1,200 metre-run 4:14.44 and sixth place in women’s 4 x 400-metre relay.

Shaylen Moody placed 12th place hammer throw, 18.23 m, 15th place in shot put 6.79m, 15th in Javelin, 17.58

In Athletics Men Age 14 and 15 Markus Hembruff placed 8th in Javelin 34.87, 12th place in Shot-put 7.97m and 8th place in Hammer Throw 20.95m

Declan Ratcliff placed 10th in Hammer Throw, 10th place in Discus 26.56m and 12th place in Javelin 26.67m

Dany Legault placed sixth in Discus 30.51m, 13th place in Javelin 26.02m and 13th place in Shot put 7.90m

Thompson Beloin placed seventh in Hammer Throw 21.07m, 11th place in High Jump 1.50m and 16th place in Triple Jump 9.28m.

Nathaniel Schooner placed 21st in 2, 000 m at 7:28.24.

Unofficial medal standings after competition Sunday:

(1) Vancouver Island/Central Coast: 53 gold, 41 silver, 39 bronze (133)

(2) Vancouver/Coastal: 35 gold, 43 silver, 33 bronze (111)

(3) Fraser Valley: 34 gold, 30 silver, 41 bronze (105)

(4) Thompson/Okanagan: 27 gold, 39 silver, 27 bronze (93)

(5) Fraser River: 26 gold, 25 silver, 28 bronze (79)

(6) Cariboo/Northeast: 10 gold, 10 silver, 13 bronze (33)

(7) Kootenays: 11 gold, 8 silver, 7 bronze (26)

(8) Northwest: 8 gold, 4 silver, 8 bronze (20)

Boileau said the team thanks everyone who supported them.

“All of the athletes will be using these games as a stepping stone to go on to further competitions, tournaments and keep improving,” he said. “Who knows you might one day see some of these athletes in the WNBA, Olympics, Athletics Worlds etc.”

The BC Games provide amazing opportunities, and all of the athletes came away meeting new friends, having fun and learning about believing in themselves, and their team, he added.

“The inclusivity of having other sports/teams at these games and the awesome presence as well from the Special Olympics Team made this such a special and memorable experience for all.”

He also thanked the BC games Society, and all the volunteers and organizers who helped manage food, accommodation, and events at the BC summer games with over 3,000 participants.

“It was an incredible experience for the athletes and coaches.”



