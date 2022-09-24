Bella Coola Loggers Sports Results

Another successful loggers’ sports was held on Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Bella Coola Fall Fair.
Organized by Bella Coola Community Forest Ltd., the event hosted an array of fun and challenging events for all to try.
Marisa Moreno-Blewett, who has won the Lady of the Woods multiple times, but no longer competes in all the categories, gave a shout out to organizers for their hard work in putting on another wonderful event.
“It was a great turnout, the weather could not have been better and the competition in the logger sports was top notch,” she posted after the event.
“It was lots and lots of fun,” Moreno-Blewett said of the loggers’ sports when speaking to Coast Mountain News.
She then commented how while she takes it easy now compared to years past, she still loves the event where she pounds in the spike.
“It’s very satisfying.”
Bull of Woods
Erik Collier
Lady of Woods
Skye Newkirk
Obstacle Buck
Ezra Mecham
Mens Choker Race
Jeff Kloss
Ladies Choker Race
Lindsey Gerricke
Speed Buck
Eric Collier
Nail Driving
Skye Newkirk
Horizontal Axe Chop
Eric Collier
Mens Axe Throw
Rhys Nygaard
Ladies Axe Throw
Skye Newkirk
2 Man Bucking Saw
Eric Collier
Jeff Kloss
2 Lady Bucking Saw
Michelle Kohut
Skye Newkirk
Jack & Jill Race
Lindsay Gerricke
Eric Collier
Men’s Firewood Chop
Eric Collier
Jeff Kloss
Ladies Firewood Chop
Michelle Kohut
Skye Newkirk
Scott Moody Memorial
Most Sportsmanlike
Loggers Award 2022
Marisa Moreno-Blewett
Travis Young
