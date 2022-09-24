Marisa Morena-Blewett and Travis Young proudly received their award as the most sportsmanlike at the Bella Coola loggers sports. (Hans Granander photo)

Bella Coola Loggers Sports Results

Another successful Loggers Sports competition

Another successful loggers’ sports was held on Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Bella Coola Fall Fair.

Organized by Bella Coola Community Forest Ltd., the event hosted an array of fun and challenging events for all to try.

Marisa Moreno-Blewett, who has won the Lady of the Woods multiple times, but no longer competes in all the categories, gave a shout out to organizers for their hard work in putting on another wonderful event.

“It was a great turnout, the weather could not have been better and the competition in the logger sports was top notch,” she posted after the event.

“It was lots and lots of fun,” Moreno-Blewett said of the loggers’ sports when speaking to Coast Mountain News.

She then commented how while she takes it easy now compared to years past, she still loves the event where she pounds in the spike.

“It’s very satisfying.”

Bull of Woods

Erik Collier

Lady of Woods

Skye Newkirk

Obstacle Buck

Ezra Mecham

Mens Choker Race

Jeff Kloss

Ladies Choker Race

Lindsey Gerricke

Speed Buck

Eric Collier

Nail Driving

Skye Newkirk

Horizontal Axe Chop

Eric Collier

Mens Axe Throw

Rhys Nygaard

Ladies Axe Throw

Skye Newkirk

2 Man Bucking Saw

Eric Collier

Jeff Kloss

2 Lady Bucking Saw

Michelle Kohut

Skye Newkirk

Jack & Jill Race

Lindsay Gerricke

Eric Collier

Men’s Firewood Chop

Eric Collier

Jeff Kloss

Ladies Firewood Chop

Michelle Kohut

Skye Newkirk

Scott Moody Memorial

Most Sportsmanlike

Loggers Award 2022

Marisa Moreno-Blewett

Travis Young

Erik Collier and Skye Newkirk were the top male and female competitors respectively at the loggers sports events. (Hans Granander photo)

Ezra Mecham showcases his skill on the chainsaw at the loggers sports competition. (Hans Granander photo)

