Bella Coola burger night raises $1,000, ball field prepared for season

Work has been done at the Walker Island ball field and park grounds in preparation for the upcoming season. (Eric Rockl photo)

The burger night held Friday, May 5, at the legion raised $1,000 for the Walker Island ball field and park grounds.

“We had a good turnout,” said Joy Bittner.

On the May long weekend, the Bella Coola Ball Bash takes place on Saturday and Sunday, May 20 and 21.

Six teams have signed up for the co-ed slo-pitch tournament – four from Bella Coola, one from Anahim Lake and one from Merritt.

There will be a concession and a beer garden also to raise funds.

Bittner has been playing for 30 years and is a striker.

In preparation for the upcoming season Eric Rockl and Wayne Bittner went to the field to clean it up, paint the dugouts, drag the field and pull weeds.

“Wayne also organized fixing all the broken fencing at the backstop and added more fencing along the side of the field for the safety of spectators,” Rockl said.

The Bella Coola Ball Bash is an awesome little tournament hosted by the Strikers slo-pitch team, Rockl said.

“The Strikers have done a lot to raise money for Walker Island ball park with their burger nights. Wayne Bittner really deserves the most credit as starting a couple years ago he has really propelled the updates and maintenance to get the field to where it is today.”

A pitcher for the Bella Coola Fun Hogs, Rockl has been playing with the team since he moved to the valley 12 years ago.

This will be his third year running the Bella Coola Softaball League with help from Lorrein Gurr.

