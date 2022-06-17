B.C. sports media legend ‘The Moj’ joins Black Press Media’s podcast team

One of British Columbia’s pre-eminent sports media talents is bringing his talents to Black Press Media.

Bob Marjanovich, known to generations of B.C. sports fans as ‘The Moj’, will share his ‘Moj On Sports’ podcasts under the new Black Press ‘Today in BC’ umbrella, with plans also in place to write a regular sports-oriented column for online readers.

Marjanovich, the current play-by-play voice for the CFL’s B.C. Lions, has been a fixture on the provincial media scene for more than 25 years. He began as a writer for Sports Vue, and parlayed that into a longtime sports talk radio career that has spanned two decades.

Marjanovich, whose list of contacts within the sports world is legendary, began his podcasts after sports radio station TSN 1040 in Vancouver was shut down in early 2021.

“I knew Rick O’Connor (president and chief executive officer of Black Press Group Ltd.) and after 1040 got blown up, he mentioned potentially doing something with Donnie (fellow radio show host Don Taylor) and myself,” said Marjanovich.

Taylor began a show with another media outlet, so Marjanovich said he then swung back around to see if there was interest in his podcast.

“It was a great partnership,” he said of the connection with Black Press. “I was looking for platforms to promote it and this worked well. I’m looking forward to it.”

Peter McCully, podcast producer for Black Press Media, was pleased to see Marjanovich join the Today in BC family.

“Bob’s knowledge of the B.C. sports scene is second to none,” said McCully. “His interviews with athletes and other celebrities within the sports world are engaging and interesting. He digs for the deeper stories, which makes for some compelling listening.”

The podcast format is an appealing one, said Marjanovich.

“Doing sports talk radio, a lot of people tune in to listen to you as well as your guest,” he said. “In this case, I mostly just shut up and let people tell their stories. It’s about them.”

The Moj On Sports podcasts are called ‘bios’.

“It’s interviews with people talking about their journeys,” explained Marjanovich. “Their beginnings, their influences, key points in the journey and how everything came about. It’s a lot of fun.”

Some names well-known to sports fans are already on the list.

Former B.C. Lions coach Wally Buono, ex-QB Travis Lulay, NHL star turned broadcaster Jeremy Roenick, beloved former Vancouver Canucks enforcer Gino Odjick and many more will share their tales.

“It’s enlightening hearing their stories,” said Marjanovich. “Very interesting listening to the twist and turns and just learning more about them. The format is something I really enjoy. A podcast is evergreen. I can listen to Jim Hughson’s story six days from now or six months from now and it’s just as compelling.”

BC LionsMedia industryPodcastsPro sports