FILE - Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind 'Amour speaks at a press conference following an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Raleigh, N.C., in this Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, file photo. The Carolina Hurricanes have reached a three-year contract extension with coach Rod Brind’Amour after three straight playoff appearances. The Hurricanes announced the agreement Thursday, June 17, 2021, a little more than a week after the Hurricanes were eliminated by reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay in the second round. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker, File)

B.C.’s Brind’Amour named NHL coach of the year

Former Stanley Cup winner celebrates honour by re-signing with the Carolina Hurricanes

Rod Brind’Amour never worried much about being able to reach a deal to remain coach of the Carolina Hurricanes.

“It was just a matter of time, really,” Brind’Amour said Thursday as the team announced a three-year contract extension.

Hours later, Brind’Amour won the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year for guiding the Hurricanes to a third consecutive playoff appearance and finishing first in the Central Division. The extension and accolades come a little over a week since Carolina was eliminated by reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay in the second round.

The 50-year-old Brind’Amour’s previous contract ran through this season, though the captain of Carolina’s 2006 Cup winner and owner Tom Dundon had made public comments in recent months indicating they expected to reach an agreement — with Brind’Amour saying in early May: “Everybody knows I’m a Hurricane.”

Brind’Amour held a virtual news conference alongside president and general manager Don Waddell on Thursday morning.

“Don and I talked throughout the year, occasionally,” Brind’Amour said. “I thought we were on the same page. … He knew I wanted to be a part of this. I knew he wanted me to be a part of it, too. So we figured it out.”

Now he’ll remain with the franchise where he also played in the 2002 Stanley Cup finals and worked as an assistant coach before guiding a resurgence from a nine-season playoff drought.

“I would have a hard time thinking I could do the same job I’m doing here somewhere else because this is a part of me,” Brind’Amour said. “This place, I’ve been here forever. Again, it’s more about the people that I get to come to work with everyday. That wouldn’t be the case somewhere else. It just wouldn’t be.”

While an agreement was expected, Brind’Amour said it took time to make sure he has “the right people around me” before reaching a deal. Brind’Amour pointed to support staff ranging assistant coaches to training staff and equipment people.

“That’s why I think part of it took so long is a lot of people, we had to figure out,” he said. “We’re at that point where we’ve pretty much done that.”

Waddell described the negotiation as “on the easy side” because of the long-standing relationship.

“We talked early on that it was important to get the whole group done,” Waddell said.

Brind’Amour, who took over in 2018, took his first team to the playoffs and beat reigning Stanley Cup champion Washington on the way to the Eastern Conference finals. Then came a trip to the Toronto bubble last summer and a qualifying series win in a second straight playoff appearance.

This year marked the first time the franchise had made three straight playoff trips since relocating to North Carolina in 1997 from Hartford, Connecticut. The Hurricanes won the Central Division title for the team’s first division crown since winning the Stanley Cup in 2006, and remained in the hunt for the Presidents’ Trophy for best regular-season record to the final week of the schedule.

Carolina beat Nashville in a six-game first-round series before falling in five games to the Lightning in Round 2. And much of Carolina’s core is under contract, including star center Sebastian Aho and top defenseman Jaccob Slavin.

Brind’Amour is 120-66-20 in the regular season over three seasons and 17-17 in the playoffs. He’s a Jack Adams winner for the first time.

Florida’s Joel Quenneville and Minnesota’s Dean Evason were the other coach of the year finalists.

—Aaron Beard, The Associated Press

RELATED: NHL coach inspired by Campbell Riverite’s lifelong struggle with cystic fibrosis

hockeyNHL

Previous story
Nadal, Osaka both out for Wimbledon; she’ll go to Olympics
Next story
PODCAST: John Furlong lays out a ‘provincial’ B.C. plan to host the 2030 Winter Olympics

Just Posted

The Northern Sea Wolf is set to arrive in Bella Coola June 19 and BCVT remains cautiously optimistic for a more “normal” 2021 season (Michael Wigle photo)
Summer ferry service to Bella Coola to start June 19

“We are optimistic for a good tourist season.”

A Category 3 fire ban will go into effect across the entire Cariboo Fire Centre beginning noon on Monday, June 21. (Pixaby photo)
Category 3 fire ban extends across entire Cariboo Fire Centre June 21

Campfires are still permitted, but no larger than half a metre high by half a metre wide

St. Joseph's Mission site is located about six kilometres from Williams Lake First Nation. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake First Nation planning ground analysis of land near former residential school

St. Joseph’s Mission Indian Residential School operated from 1886 to 1981

A small pod of Pacific white-sided dolphins pass by close to shore in Campbell River June 16, 2021. Still capture from video courtesy of Kimberly Hart
VIDEO: Dolphin sunset captured from Vancouver Island shore

Spectacular setting for view of travelling pod of Pacific white-sided dolphins

Police are asking for public assistance in locating Anthony Graham who has been charged with the murders of Kamloops brothers Carlo and Erick Fryer. (RCMP photo)
2 charged, suspect at large in killings of B.C. brothers linked to gang activity: RCMP

Kamloops brothers Erick and Carlo Fryer were found deceased in May on a remote Okanagan road

Albert Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney unveil an opening sign after speaking about the Open for Summer Plan and next steps in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, in Edmonton, Friday, June 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta 1st province in Canada to lift all COVID-19 public health restrictions

70.2% of eligible citizens 12 and older in the province have received a dose of the vaccine

Fraser Health registered nurse Ramn Manan draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Honour our fathers’ with COVID-19 vaccine protection, B.C. urges

109 new cases Friday, 75 per cent of 12 and up immunized

(Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Trutch Avenue in Chilliwack to be renamed to remove racist taint

New name to have Indigenous significance as Chilliwack takes new step toward reconciliation

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen during a joint news conference following the EU-Canada Summit, in Brussels, Belgium, Tuesday June 15, 2021. Trudeau says Canada is on track now to have 68 million doses delivered by the end of July, which is more than enough to fully vaccinate all 33.2 million Canadians over the age of 12. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Vaccine deliveries enough to fully vaccinate all eligible Canadians by end of July

Three in four eligible Canadians now have their first dose, nearly one in five fully vaccinated.

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam listens to a question during a news conference, in Ottawa, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases attributed to the highly contagious Delta variant grew in Canada this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s public health agency reports spike in confirmed cases of Delta variant

More than 2,000 cases of the variant confirmed across all 10 provinces and in one territory

Bella Bella is on B.C.’s Central Coast, accessible only by air and ocean. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. provides $22 million for Heiltsuk development on Central Coast

Elders care home project, tourism, lumber mill supported

Most Read