Vernon’s Jim Cotter (centre) and Kelowna’s Rick Sawatsky (left) and Andrew Nerpin follow a Steve Laycock shot into the house at the 2021 Tim Hortons Brier Canadian men’s curling championships in Calgary. Team B.C. fell to 1-4 Tuesday, March 9, with a 4-3 loss to Wayne Middaugh’s Ontario Wild Card 3 foursome. (Michael Burns Photography)

Vernon’s Jim Cotter (centre) and Kelowna’s Rick Sawatsky (left) and Andrew Nerpin follow a Steve Laycock shot into the house at the 2021 Tim Hortons Brier Canadian men’s curling championships in Calgary. Team B.C. fell to 1-4 Tuesday, March 9, with a 4-3 loss to Wayne Middaugh’s Ontario Wild Card 3 foursome. (Michael Burns Photography)

B.C. drops heartbreaker at Brier

Terrific final shot gives Ontario Wild Card 3 a stunning 4-3 win Tuesday in Calgary

A fantastic last-rock shot by skip Wayne Middaugh gave Ontario’s Glenn Howard’s Wild Card 3 rink a deuce and a stunning 4-3 win over Steve Laycock’s Team B.C. at the Tim Hortons Brier Canadian men’s curling championship in Calgary.

The loss drops B.C. to 1-4 and all but eliminates them from championship-round contention. There are six rinks ahead of the provincial champs who have three round-robin games left, so the best B.C. can finish is 4-4. The top four rinks from Pool A meet the top four teams from Pool B in Friday’s championship round carrying their preliminary round records with them.

Laycock, from Saskatoon, had the hammer in the opening end and picked up a single point. Middaugh countered with a pair in two, and B.C. tied the game in the third.

The teams blanked the next four ends with Laycock holding the hammer. He scored a single point in the eighth. The ninth end was blanked, setting the stage for Middaugh to score two with the hammer for the win.

Laycock, Vernon’s Jim Cotter, who is throwing fourth stones, and lead Rick Sawatsky of Kelowna are each appearing in their 10th Brier while second Andrew Nerpin of Kelowna is playing in his third national championship.

The team’s fifth player, former Canadian and World junior champion Tyler Tardi of Cloverdale, has yet to make an appearance.

Heading into play Wednesday, Manitoba’s Jason Gunnlaugson was alone in first place in Pool A at 5-0. Middaugh was second at 4-1, while New Brunswick’s James Grattan and Northern Ontario’s Brad Jacobs were 4-2. Alberta’s Brendan Bottcher is at 3-2 and Wild Card 1 Mike McEwen of Manitoba is at 2-3.

Laycock is tied with Gregory Skauge of the Northwest Territories at 1-4. The two rinks meet at 12:30 p.m. Pacific Wednesday, March 10. Dustin Mikkelsen of the Yukon is 0-6.

READ MORE: Granfondo is a go in Penticton


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Briercurling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tough loss for B.C. at Brier

Just Posted

The Northern Sea Wolf is set to arrive in Bella Coola in mid-June and BCVT remains cautiously optimistic for a more “normal” 2021 season (Michael Wigle photo)
Tourism cautious, hopeful for 2021 season

Bella Coola Valley Tourism is promoting “measurably and responsibly” for the 2021 season

International Women’s Day is March 8, 2021. (Internationalwomensday.com)
International Women’s Day 2021: #choosetochallenge

International Women’s Day is marked annually on March 8

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Almost two in three Canadians surveyed recently said they trust COVID-19 vaccines to be both safe and effective. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Northern Health to open 30 COVID vaccine clinics for oldest residents, Indigenous seniors

Health authority says it plans to vaccinate nearly 15,000 people in Phase Two

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be available by appointment only from March 10 to 12 and March 15 to 19 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Bella Coola General Hospital (file photo)
COVID vaccinations open to Valley residents as of March 10

Starting today all residents of the Bella Coola Valley 18+ can book their vaccination appointments

Jovin Walkus and Alayah Mack enjoy the Centennial Pool in summer 2020. (Geneva Walkus photo)
CCRD receives more funding for Centennial Pool project

The total funding for the project is now over $4 million

B.C.’s vaccine rollout has struggled with a massive surge of phone calls, with public health officials asking everyone to be patient and observe the schedule for making appointments by age group. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
COVID-19 variant cases climb in B.C. as vaccinations continue

182 cases of variant strains among 550 new cases diagnosed

B.C. Attorney General David Eby removes his mask to debate changes to rental housing legislation in the B.C. legislature, March 8, 2021. (Hansard TV)
Rent freeze, construction rules fuel housing shortage, B.C. NDP told

B.C. Liberals vote against new ‘renoviction’ restrictions

B.C. scientists have discovered that death cap mushrooms have learned to live off the roots of Garry oak trees. This means the mushroom has adapted, spread itself farther, and can now also be found anywhere Garry oaks grow. (Adolf and Oluna Ceska photo)
Death cap mushroom evolves to survive off B.C. native tree species

Notoriously poisonous mushroom can now be found near the base of Garry oak trees

Southern resident orca calf J58, born to mother J41 in September 2020, is confirmed to be a female. (Photo by Jeanne Hyde/Center for Whale Research)
It’s a girl: Gender revealed of second orca calf born to J Pod last fall

Six-month-old southern resident orca J58 photographed from shore March 6

(File)
Police tase man allegedly trying to stab people with uncapped needle in Vancouver

Police said the man resisted arrest

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Brown Swiss cows inside Creekside Dairy’s barn on a rainy spring day in 2019. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)
#Buttergate: When it comes to cows, you are what you eat

The second in a three part series on dairy farming, palm oil and Canadian consumers

Michael Yellowlees and his dog Luna continue on their journey through Port Alberni after a couple of interviews on a soggy Friday, March 5, 2021. Yellowlees left Tofino four days previously and intends to walk to Newfoundland and Labrador to raise awareness for a Scottish environmental charity. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Kilted Scotsman launches walking trek across Canada in B.C.

Michael Yellowlees departs Tofino to raise funds for endangered Caledonian Forest

Nanaimo Courthouse. (News Bulletin file photo)
Vancouver Island man’s $32-trillion lawsuit thrown out by B.C. Supreme Court

Plaintiff from Nanaimo also asked for 500,000 Tesla shares, private audience with the Queen

Most Read