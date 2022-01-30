Lake Country’s Mary-Anne Arsenault (from left), Kelowna’s Jeanna Schraeder, Sasha Carter, Renee Simons and fifth player Morgan Muise are off to an 0-2 start at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts Canadian women’s curling championships in Thunder Bay. (Curl BC photo)

Lake Country’s Mary-Anne Arsenault (from left), Kelowna’s Jeanna Schraeder, Sasha Carter, Renee Simons and fifth player Morgan Muise are off to an 0-2 start at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts Canadian women’s curling championships in Thunder Bay. (Curl BC photo)

B.C. champs looking for first win at Scotties

Kelowna Curling Club’s Mary-Anne Arsenault rink is off to 0-2 start, suffering pair of one-point defeats

B.C. is looking to find its thunder at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts Canadian Women’s Curling Championships in Thunder Bay.

A pair of one-point losses has the Kelowna Curling Club rink of skip Mary-Anne Arsenault (Lake Country), third Jeanna Schraeder, second Sasha Carter and lead Renee Simons – all from Kelowna – sitting at 0-2.

Arsenault and company fell 9-8 Sunday morning, Jan. 30, to Alberta’s Laura Walker of Edmonton after opening the tournament Saturday with a 6-5 loss to Manitoba’s Mackenzie Zacharias of Altona.

With the game against Walker tied 1-1 after three ends, Arsenault – a five-time Scotties champion from Nova Scotia representing B.C. for the first time – had to rally when Walker scored three in the fourth.

The B.C. champs responded with a trey of their own to tie the game 4-4 heading into the fifth-end break.

Walker scored a deuce with hammer in the sixth to take a 6-4 advantage, only to watch Arsenault respond with another three, giving B.C. it’s only lead of the game at 7-6 after seven ends.

Walker scored a pair in eight and Arsenault could only manage a single point with hammer in the ninth to tie the game 8-8, setting the stage for Walker to win with the final stone in the last end.

Walker is 1-1.

Arsenault will look to get into the win column when she plays her home province at 4 p.m. PST Sunday. Christina Black of Dartmouth is 1-1.

READ MORE: Gaudreau nets OT winner, Markstrom earns shutout as Flames blank Canucks 1-0

READ MORE: Canada represented by 215 athletes at Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

curling

Previous story
Gaudreau nets OT winner, Markstrom earns shutout as Flames blank Canucks 1-0

Just Posted

The Black Sheep Brothers Max (left) and Chase at their roadside kindling business in the winter, using waste wood and salvaged slash. (Ali Krimmer photo)
Young Bella Coola Valley brothers and entrepreneurs on fire with new kindling business

Flags are flying at half-mast outside Williams Lake city hall including a Sécwépemc flag in acknowledgement of the announcement by Williams Lake First Nation Tuesday, Jan. 25 regarding 93 possible human burials at the former site of St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake flags flying at half-mast in honour of St. Joseph’s Mission findings

Sheila Butler was seriously injured in a snowmobile accident near Hendrix Lake in the South Cariboo Saturday, Jan. 22. Friends and family are fundraising for her and her family while she recovers in hospital. (Photo submitted)
Companion-rescue saves seriously injured Cariboo snowmobiler

Williams Lake First Nation will reveal the preliminary results of the geophysical investigation of the former St. Joseph’s Mission Indian Residential School site on Tuesday, Jan. 25. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
WLFN chief prepares for former residential school investigation announcement