All Native Basketball: Finals matchups start to take shape as title games approach

Women’s Division

There were upsets aplenty in the Women’s bracket, starting with a Thursday morning defeat of #1 seed Kitamaat by #4 ranked Hazelton. Hazelton kept things rolling into the evening when they doubled up with a victory over the hometown Prince Rupert Rain. Kitamaat rebounded with a win over Similkameen, setting up a match against Vancouver with the winner going to the semi-final. Kitamaat kept their title defence hopes alive by downing the lower mainland side, setting up a date against #2 Prince Rupert, who will have a second chance of advancing to the final for a rematch against Hazelton. Tip-off will be Friday at 2:30 p.m.

Massett takes on Kitkatla during Women’s Consolation Bracket play on Wednesday night. Kitkatla won the match, but a loss to Vancouver the next day saw them eliminated. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Intermediate Division

It’s going to be a busy afternoon for Rupert fans as the home squad takes on Bella Coola at 2:30 p.m. for a shot at the final. Bella Coola has ridden a big wave to land in their current position, having knocked off top ranked Skidegate 79-64 on Wednesday morning before downing Kitkatla. There was still plenty to be decided in the Consolation Bracket, with a pair of games on Friday morning. The action started with a Bella Bella win over Skidegate, followed by Kitkatla versus Hazelton. The winners will play again Friday night at 6:30 p.m. to continue their tournament chances.

Seniors Division

There were shockwaves sent around the ANBT world on Thursday when Metlakatla AK knocked off back to back champs Kitkatla. The Alaska side will now face #2 Skidegate, who defeated Ahousaht on Friday morning. Kitkatla are far from finished though, defeating Kitamaat on Thursday night after dropping down to the Consolation Bracket. Next up for Kitkatla as they make the longer climb back to the final is a matchup against Lytton, who are fresh off a Thursday night win of their own against Bella Bella. This game is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday.

Metlakatla dealt Kitkatla quite the upset in Seniors Division play on Thursday afternoon. The Alaska team will now take on Skidegate on Friday afternoon, with the winner going to the final. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

(Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Josh Dennis of Lax Kw’alaams calls out orders as he brings the ball up court against New Aiyansh during Wednesday night action in the Seniors Division. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Gilbert Morven of New Aiyansh looks for a way past his defender during Consolation Bracket action in the Seniors Division. Morven and New Aiyansh would emerge with the win, but fell in the next round to Bella Bella to see their tournament come to a close. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Gitwinksihlkw’s Andrew Nyce looks to make a move on Massett’s Chris Campbell during play in the Seniors Division. Gitwinksihlkw came out on top, but were eliminated by Kitamaat in their next match. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

(Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Jordan Williams plans his next move as his Old Massett Raiders take on the Gitwinksihlkw Lizards. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Masters Division

The shocks kept coming in the Masters bracket when Hydaburg, winners of the past five titles, were dealt a Thursday afternoon defeat by New Aiyansh. New Aiyansh’s fifth win has them off to the final, where there is a good chance they may end up facing Hydaburg yet again. The Heiltsuk side from Bella Bella will be trying to prevent that however, their Friday morning win over Kincolith meaning they will be playing Hydaburg on Friday afternoon, with the winner going to the final. Tip-off is at 4 p.m., as the Alaska team looks to keep their dynasty alive.

T.J. Young from Hydaburg dashes to the basket as his side took on Prince Rupert in the Masters Division. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Hydaburg’s Sid Edenshaw powers his way past Prince Rupert defenders and to the hoop. The game was close most of the way, but Hydaburg eventually pulled away for the 79-65 win. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Hydaburg’s T.J. Young drives along the baseline against Prince Rupert’s Brady Johnston. Hydaburg would defeat Prince Rupert, but fell to New Aiyansh in the next round. They will now play Bella Bella on Friday afternoon for a shot at the final. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

All Native Basketball Tournament