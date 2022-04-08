62nd All Native Basketball Tournament: Day 5 Recap

Day 5 (April 7) at the All Native Basketball Tournament (ANBT) in Prince Rupert saw the first teams of the week secure a berth in the finals.
In the Women’s Division, the Similkameen Startbirds defeated second-seeded Hazelton (Gitxsan Mystics) to move on to the championship game tomorrow (April 9) at 1 p.m.
The Mystics matched the Startbirds through 20 minutes 15 – 15, but Similkameen was hot from beyond the arc to start the third quarter and had opened a 30 – 20 lead by the end of the frame.
En route to their appointment with the winner of the semifinal in the elimination bracket, Smilkameen also bounced fourth-seeded Vancouver All My Relations (AMR) and reigning champion Kitmaat (Haisla Ladies) setting up a quarterfinal showdown between AMR and the Ladies this morning.
With the loss, Hazelton qualified for the semifinal this afternoon against the winner of Vancouver-Kitimaat.
The Master’s Division also qualified its first championship contender Thursday as New Aiyansh (Gitmidiik Masters) prevailed over Gitwinksihlkw.
That game was a high-scoring affair, which was pretty much over by the end of the first half with New Aiyansh opened a 20 point lead by the break. Gitwinksihlkw matched the Masters basket for basket in the final 20 minutes, but the halftime lead held sending New Aiyansh to the final at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Seniors and Intermediate Divisions will see the first of their championship games finalists qualify today with the semifinals in the elimination brackets scheduled for tomorrow morning.
Day 4, Wednesday April 5, 2022 Results
Women’s Division
8 a.m. Kitimaat (Haisla Ladies) v. Similkameen Startbirds
Similkameen win: 64-35
Top Scorers
Kitimaat: Brooke Gray 14
Similkameen: Jasmine Montgomery-Reid 18
11 a.m. Greenville Aces v. Prince Rupert Rain
Prince Rupert win: 51-45
Top Scorers
Greenville: Braelyn Moore 19
Prince Rupert: Neely Humperville 20
2:30 p.m. Hesquiaht Descendents v. Vancouver All My Relations
Vancouver win: 63-49
Top Scorers
Hesquiaht: Jada Touche 16
Vancouver: Karalee Antoine 16
6 p.m. Similkameen Startbirds v. Hazelton (Gitxsan Mystics)
Similkameen win: 42-30J
Top Scorers
Rain: Cary Lynn Cochrane 11
Hazelton: Carlene Wright 10
Intermediate Division
8 a.m. Kitimaat (Xa’isla Braves) v. Lax Kw’alaams Hoyas
Lax Kw’alaams win: 81-57
Top Scorers
Kitimaat: Conner Walker 19
Lax Kw’alaams: Lloyd Dudoward 33
9:30 a.m. Kitkatla Warriors v. Bella Coola (Nuxalk Braves)
Bella Coola win: 69-58
Top Scorers
Kitkatla: Garrett Hill 21
Bella Coola: Marlon Edgar Apps 22
11 a.m. Bella Bella (Heiltsuk Wolf Pack) v. Vancouver All Nations
Bella Bella win: 62-59
Top Scorers
Bella Bella: Dom Windsor 16
Vancouver: Adrian Brown 19
6:30 p.m. Prince Rupert Cubs v. Burnaby Chiefs
Burnaby win: 90-58
Top Scorers
Prince Rupert: Tyler Jones 13
Burnaby: Kobe McKnight 35
Seniors Division
1 p.m. Similkameen (Klker’miws) v. Kincolith (Sons of Kincolith)
Similkameen win: 92-68
Top Scorers
Similkameen: Jesse Vissia 22
Kincolith: David Stewart 25
2:30 p.m. Lytton Strong v. Hazelton (Gitxsan Elite)
Hazelton win: 80-50
Top Scorers
Lytton: Thomas Grenier 13; Tyler Vander Grenier 13
Hazelton: Colton Murrell 23
4 p.m. Skidegate Saints v. Ahousaht (Maaqtusiis Suns)
Skidegate win: 99-77
Top Scorers
Skidegate: Desi Collinson 21
Ahousaht: Luke Robinson 23
8:30 p.m. Similkameen (Klker’miws) v. Lax Kw’alaams (Wai Wah)
Similkameen win: 76-51
Top Scorers
Similkameen: Jesse Vissia 25
Lax Kw’alaams: Kaine Wesley 14
10 p.m. Massett Raiders v. Hazelton (Gitxsan Elite)
Massett win: 91-72
Top Scorers
Massett: Chris Campbell 19
Hazelton: Colton Murrell 19
Masters Division
9:30 a.m. Lax Kw’alaams v. Kincolith (Sons of Kincolith)
Kincolith win: 64-54
Top Scorers
Lax Kw’alaams: Will Shepard 14
Kincolith: Simon Gurney 24
1 p.m. Kitkatla (Gitxaala Nation) v. Massett (Old Massett) Raiders
Massett win: 72-64
Top Scorers
Kitkatla: Jeremy Brown 18
Massett: Mike Russ 31
4 p.m. New Aiyansh (Gitmidiik Masters) v. Gitwinksihlkw
New Aiyansh win: 94-74
Top Scorers
New Aiyansh: Richard Wolff 21
Gitwinksihlkw: Eric Nyce 19
8:30 p.m. Prince Rupert Trojans v. Kincolith (Sons of Kincolith)
Kincolith win: 63-61
Top Scorers
Prince Rupert: Brandon Sampson 25
Kincolith: Simon Gurney 23
