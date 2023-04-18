It’s National Volunteer Week! Here’s how community organizations and individuals can connect

This year’s theme for National Volunteer Week, “Volunteering Weaves Us Together,” speaks to the importance of volunteering to the strength and vibrancy of our communities through the interconnected actions we take to support one another.

Social enterprise and tech-for-good platform, Do Some Good, is celebrating National Volunteer Week and wants the whole community to join the party. Running from April 16 to 22, National Volunteer Week is the perfect time for charities and non-profit organizations to post volunteer opportunities and for individuals to find their ideal match – all possible for free via the Do Some Good platform.

This year’s theme for National Volunteer Week, “Volunteering Weaves Us Together,” speaks to the importance of volunteering to the strength and vibrancy of our communities through the interconnected actions we take to support one another. This theme also happens to align perfectly with Do Some Good’s mission to bring individuals, community organizations, and businesses together on one platform to build stronger local communities across Canada.

“Matching volunteers with community organizations who need support is why we created our platform in the first place. Our platform has evolved greatly over the years, but we’re proud to continue to fill this critical social need,” says Jeff Hoffart, Chief Operating Officer at Do Some Good.

“The best part is that community organizations and individuals can use our tools completely for free, thanks to the socially responsible businesses, or Good Companies, that use our platform.”

Charities and non-profit organizations looking to recruit volunteers can post volunteer opportunities, both in-person and virtual, on Do Some Good and reach skilled volunteers from across Canada.

Organizations can also use the platform to manage and schedule volunteers, promote their cause to a wider audience, and automate the collection of impact stories, such as volunteer spotlights.

“We highly recommend posting opportunities this week in particular because we know a lot of volunteers will be actively looking, and what a great opportunity to access a large pool of skilled and passionate volunteers who can help your cause,” Hoffart says. “Community organizations can sign up for free and post volunteer opportunities in just a few minutes at dosomegood.ca/registration/organization, and if you already have a Do Some Good account, we encourage you to log in and get posting!”

Individuals who want to make a difference can use Do Some Good to learn about the good happening in their local community, discover volunteer opportunities, and raise awareness for their favourite cause by posting stories. Start by visiting dosomegood.ca/individuals or downloading the app for Apple or Android.

Through Do Some Good, tens of thousands of volunteer matches have been made, resulting in 1.2 million volunteer hours being logged on Do Some Good, impacting over 10,000 community organizations in over 1,400 communities of all sizes all across Canada.

“We’re proud of the impact our platform has helped create, and our partnership with Black Press Media takes this impact to the next level. Volunteer positions and impact stories posted on Do Some Good in B.C. also appear on local media sites, increasing the reach and exposure for causes and celebrating those doing good in our communities.”

Along with supporting community organizations and individuals, Do Some Good also makes it easy for companies to share stories of their positive impact, streamline donation and sponsorship requests, and connect with causes that align with their values. To learn more, visit dosomegood.ca/good-companies.

