Vince Ditrich. (Submitted photo)

Vince Ditrich. (Submitted photo)

Today in B.C.: Longtime Spirit of the West drummer turned author Vince Ditrich

Podcast: Musician talks being a kidney transplant recipient, release of his first book

You will find Today in BC podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

On this edition of Today In BC, host Peter McCully chats with Vince Ditrich, a drummer for many years with the legendary rock band Spirit of the West. Ditrich also played with Doug and the Slugs, BTO, Long John Baldry and more. The musician talks about the band, his profound experience of being a kidney transplant recipient, and his new gig as an author having released his first book, The Liquor Vicar.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

EntertainmentMusicPodcastvancouverisland

Previous story
Today in B.C.: Sharing memories with Valdy, iconic Canadian folksinger

Just Posted

Photographer Frederick Dally pictured in later years. (BC Provincial Archives)
HAPHAZARD HISTORY: B.C.’s Gold Rush photographer Frederick Dally

The Russian attack on Ukraine prompted Nancy Sandy of the Williams Lake First Nation to step up and show her support for the country and its people. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Colourful Ukrainian scarves symbol of friendship, support from Canada’s Indigenous people

A sacred fire was held Sunday, Feb. 27 in Williams Lake to honour the lives of people who recently lost their lives. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Tsilhqot’in Women’s Council hosts sacred fire after overdoses claim 3 lives in 4 days

Sutter, 9, and his mom Leslie Rowse, hold Hazel the cat. When the Williams Lake BSCPCA asked for help to pay for Hazel’s surgery, the son and mom duo held a bake sale and raised $850. Now they’ve adopted Hazel. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: After raising funds for abandoned, injured cat Williams Lake boy, family adopt her