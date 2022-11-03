Erin Haluschak and Philip Wolf. (Black Press Media photo)

PODCAST: Black Press insiders Haluschak, Wolf review first half of 2022 NFL season

NFL REPORT: Talk includes Russell Wilson, Geno Smith and MVP choices

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts. More NFL Report podcasts can be found here.

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and Vancouver Island Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf offer their thoughts as the NFL season approaches the halfway point of the 2022 season.

Discussion includes the surprising Seattle Seahawks, winning with a solid rookie class and QB Geno Smith at the helm; the future for Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers; Russell Wilson’s struggles in Denver and more.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

NFLPodcastsSeattle Seahawks

Previous story
PODCAST: Dr. Reka Gustafson talks HIV, COVID, the toxic drug crisis and mental health

Just Posted

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Cariboo. (Black Press file photo)
Atmospheric river prompts first snowfall warning of season for Cariboo

A downed tree on a power line ignited a fire north of Sapeye Lake in the West Chilcotin on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Embers from the fire spread further to the southeast side of the Water Lily Lake Recreation Trail as seen here Saturday, Oct. 29. (Patrice Gordon photo)
Downed tree on power line sparks wildfire in West Chilcotin, north end of Sapeye Lake

The newly elected Williams Lake city council was sworn in Tuesday, Nov. 1. Members are Michael Moses, left, Sheila Boehm, Jazmyn Lyons, Mayor Surinderpal Rathor, Joan Flaspohler, Angie Delainey and Scott Nelson. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: Drums, bagpipes play in new Williams Lake mayor, council in culturally rich ceremony

Michael Mylonas, from left, Nelson William, and Brian Finnie sit atop a peak they climbed during their trip across the Coast Mountains to the coast. (Jimmie Lulua photo)
Spiritual journey marks a return to land and tradition for Chilcotin’s Xeni Gwet’in