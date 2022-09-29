MEET THE CANDIDATE: Trustee Area 2 candidate Dylan Coburn

Dylan Coburn has lived in Ocean Falls for two years and is running for Area 2 trustee. (Photo submitted) Dylan Coburn seen second from the right currently serves on the board of trustees of the Ocean Falls Improvement District. (Photo submitted)

We asked the candidates the following questions: 1. Please introduce yourself. 2. List three main issues facing the electoral area you will represent and your suggestions for those issues. 3. What skills do you bring to the position? 4. Why have you entered politics? 5. What is a fun fact about yourself.

1. Hello my name is Dylan Coburn. I was born in Alberta. I’ve lived in B.C. for 12 years and have resided in Ocean Falls for just over two years. I currently serve on the board of trustees for the Ocean Falls Improvement District.

2. There are no schools in Ocean Falls. It would be good to create at least an educational environment that has resources such as a small library, maps, games, a kitchen, and is able to facilitate some kind of learning activities in a group setting.

People here may be unaware or unsure of how to get educational support other than online.

Maybe have a teacher or counsellor come in once and a while to give lessons, guidance and support

There is no funding for Ocean Falls – we need increased funding and need to find grants.

3. I have a good understanding of what it takes to home-school children in remote areas, and I realize the issues that come with living remotely.

4. I have good communication skills and work well with others. I am practical. I have experience as a trustee. I believe my area could use more representation and I want to be instrumental in the positive growth and development of my community.

5. I am very creative and have a great imagination which I use to create works of art to share with the community.

