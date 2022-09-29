MEET THE CANDIDATE: Trustee Area 1 candidate Marissa Blewett

We asked the candidates the following questions: 1. Please introduce yourself. 2. List three main issues facing the schools you will represent and your suggestions for those issues. 3. What skills do you bring to the position? 4. Why have you entered politics? 5. What is a fun fact about yourself.

Hello there, my name is Marisa Blewett and I have been in the valley since 1979, so 43 yrs ago now!

Moved here with my parents and siblings.

My husband and I raised our two daughters here and I was very involved in the schools and their extra-curricular activities. Both went to the schools here and graduated in 2008 and 2010.

I am seeking re-election and have three terms “under my belt” as experience. There is always room for improvement and that’s what I hope to accomplish. This last term has been tough, Covid took a toll on the students and staff, and we are still working on student engagement. This and recruitment and retention are on the top of the list.

I have a genuine interest in the students and want to see them succeed and become happy and confident adults in society. By developing skills in all areas of their lives, they will go on to achieve their own personal potential. (This is why I entered politics)

To our current board it’s very important that we provide the best education possible to all our students. To be a voice on behalf of the students and their parents in our community, to do our part to encourage better student achievement by providing the programs they need; and therefore help to produce tomorrow’s leaders, thinkers, and players.

READ MORE: There will be special voting opportunities in Ocean Falls, Bella Bella, Wuikinuxv (Rivers Inlet)



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Bella CoolaElection 2022