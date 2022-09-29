MEET THE CANDIDATE: Christina Hoppe is vying for trustee Area 1

We asked the candidates the following questions: 1. Please introduce yourself. 2. List three main issues facing the schools you will represent and your suggestions for those issues. 3. What skills do you bring to the position? 4. Why have you entered politics? 5. What is a fun fact about yourself?

I am Christina Hoppe. I have lived in the Bella Coola Valley for 33 years. My four adult children went to school in our district and now four of my grandchildren attend SD49.

Three main issues that I feel our Schools are Facing

1. Recruitment and retention of staff for our small remote district. This is a huge and impactful issue that has been getting worse over the years. A solution may include career fairs and recruitment fairs for district representatives to attend and promote us. This is vital to having teachers in front of our students in the classrooms. Housing is attached to this issue. We can hire out of town teachers but where are they going to live? Securing staff housing as it comes available will help solve this problem.

2. Transparency with all stakeholders: Parents, PAC, Staff, And community. If re-elected I will continue to advocate for our website to be updated, our PAC groups to receive and give input to policy changes etc. Our parents are our biggest decision makers in the district! Encouraging parental involvement is key for every SD49 staff and Trustee to promote.

3. Improving the graduation rate for all students. As a current member of the Board of trustees this is an ongoing important issue. My plan would be to continue to monitor the statistics and put in place supports that will help student achievement improve. Continue meeting with the outgoing graduates to see how SD 49 has done, and what we could be doing better.

The skills I bring to the school board are experience and connectivity. I am well connected to my community. I volunteer on a number of boards as well as events throughout the community. I am also a volunteer fire department member for over 14 years. I have been a SD 49 trustee for three terms now and wish to continue the work our board has in progress.

I entered local education politics because I feel that is how people are able to assist their communities in the best education for all children.

A fun fact about myself.. I have been visiting the Valley since I was eight years old. I was raised in Anahim Lake. In 1989 I was just coming to Bella Coola to drop off my camper and windsurfer after my second year of university and ended up staying for 33 years so far.

READ MORE: There will be special voting opportunities in Ocean Falls, Bella Bella, Wuikinuxv (Rivers Inlet)



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Bella CoolaCoast Mountains School District 82Election 2022