MEET THE CANDIDATE: CCRD Area E candidate Jim Ward

We asked the candidates the following questions: 1. Please introduce yourself. 2. List three main issues facing the electoral area you will represent and your suggestions for those issues. 3. What skills do you bring to the position? 4. Why have you entered politics? 5. What is a fun fact about yourself.

1. My name is Jim Ward, I would like to introduce myself to you as a candidate for Electoral Area E. I have lived here on the Bella Coola townsite full time since 2016 and have been a seasonal Bella Coola resident since 2006.

2. Some areas that I would like to improve on would be better public engagement on the activities and services of the CCRD. Helping administration implement grant funded projects in a timely manner.

3. Some of the skill set that I have acquired is business operations and management, this background will help me with budget and financial reviews. I have a strong background in project management, which may help with input to the projects that are in progress and future projects. I also have 2 red seal trade certificates, electrical and industrial instrumentation which has helped me strengthen these skills.

4. feel that being elected to serve as a director for the CCRD is being able to help the community achieve the results needed to continue to provide and improve the services provided by the CCRD

5. A fun fact is I like to ride adventure motorcycles and have ridden past the Arctic Circle.

